Cómo cuidar de tu melena rubia y llevarla a otro nivel

«I used the Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in shade Champagne 🥂 (perfect for warm golden blondes like me) to give my hair temporary colour while enhancing moisture and vibrancy. I don’t like to get very wild with colour, but I DO love enhancing the natural dimensions in my hair. This easy-to-use mask lets us all colour with confidence!» – @Torriwebster on using our Color Deposting Mask in Champagne. #colorfulcare