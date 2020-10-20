#OMG Ideas de maquillaje neón para Halloween 2020
Sorprende a todos con estos alocados tonos neón para tu disfraz de Halloween
por: Regina Murillo
20 octubre, 2020
#OMG Ideas de maquillaje neón para Halloween 2020
La tendencia del maquillaje neón últimamente ronda por internet, y es que es una idea que nos parece increíble, sencilla y muy original para destacar esta temporada de disfraces. Todo lo que necesitas es tu kit de maquillaje y una creatividad bomba.
¿No sabes en dónde comprar el maquillaje? No te preocupes, hicimos la tarea por ti y aquí te dejamos las cuentas en IG de marcas que tienen lo que necesitas para brillar y ser la más top este Halloween.
- @stargazerproducts
- @gogetglitter
- @inkeddollcosmetics
- @myomakeup
- @nyxcosmetics
Te presentamos algunos tutoriales e ideas para que te inspires y, ahora sí, ¡manos a la obra!
