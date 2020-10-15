Spooky Season: Ideas de maquillajes para Halloween 👻
Te compartimos estas obras maestras de Halloween para fiestas pandémicas ¡Atenta!
por: Regina Murillo
15 octubre, 2020
Quedan pocas semanas para celebrar una de las fechas más esperadas por los amantes del terror: la noche de Halloween. Y aunque no lo celebremos igual que todos los años, la buena noticia es que la oportunidad de maquillarte no tiene pretexto. Queremos centrarnos en revelarte las mejores ideas para realizarte el maquillaje para Halloween más top y aterrador de la noche de brujas.
¡Toma nota de estos espectaculares makeup artists!
Twisted Nurse
❌🔪 Twisted Nurse 💉❌ To my Norwegian followers: Shop at @coolstuffnorge to get all you need for halloween 🙌🏻 🎃 (annonse) #halloweenmakeup #31daysofhalloween #halloween __________________________ inspired by @ellie35x , make sure to check her out __________________________ Nurse hat: – from @coolstuffnorge (annonse) You can also get paint, blood and all the products you need from @coolstuffnorge __________________________ @officialsnazaroo face paint __________________________ #makeup #instamakeup #cosmetic #cosmetics #fashion #eyeshadow #palettes #eyes #eyebrows #smokey #smokeyeye #makeupaddict #makeupaddict #palettes #eyeliner #lip #lips #foundation #eyes #eyebrows #nmuacm #underscovered_muas #underratedmuas #freakweek #halloweentutorial #tutorial #31daysofmehronhalloween #halloweenvisage2018
Jessica Rabbit
Jessica Rabbit ••• P R O D U C T S U S E D : E Y E S : @popbeauty lightshow eyeshadow palette @revlon x ww84 the Wonder Woman face and eye palette @elfcosmetics liquid liner @makeupamurder evidence marker lashes in @tartecosmetics maneater mascara F A C E : @officialsnazaroo sparkle face paint in sparkle red @officialsnazaroo metallic face paint in electric purple @maybelline FIT Me matte n poreless in 112 @elfcosmetics 16 hr camo concealer @fentybeauty pro filt’r instant retouch setting powder in butter @ofracosmetics bronzer in americano @sigmabeauty aura powder blush in nymphaea @mariobadescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and lavender @revlon super lustrous lipstick in super heroine @revlon warrior glitter lip color in fight for it Inspired by @laviedunprince
Frosted
❄️ Frosted ❄️ . I had some leftover Ornaments laying around so I decided to wear them… Tutorial coming soon 💙 . Products ❄️ . @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints, Clown White, molding Wax, Spirit Gum. @colourpopcosmetics #kathleenlightsxcolourpop So Jaded Palette. @anastasiabeverlyhills Translucent Loose Setting Powder, Glitter Adhesive, Loose Glitter In Keep Palm, Loose Pigment In Icy, Eye Primer, So Hollywood Lashes. @jeffreestarcosmetics Jawbreaker Palette, Velour Liquid Lipstick In Jawbreaker. @benefitcosmetics Bad gal Bang Mascara. @urbandecaycosmetics All Nighter Setting Spray. @nyxcosmetics Black Eye Pencil, Radiant Perfecting Primer. . . #benebabe #benefitclubpink #abh #frozen #glittermakeup #bretmansvanity #icequeen #makeupjunkies #eyeshadowpalettes #jeffreestarcosmetics #nyxcosmetics #colorpop #colourpopme #bodypainting
Bat Girl
🖤🦇 BAT QUEEN 🦇🖤 i’ve been wanting to try out the bat wing liner forever now, and i’m so happy i did bc i’m obsessed with how this look turned out! . Hair: @mikowig Lenses: @ttd_eye frappuccino black (dc: “euphriaxiv” for $ off) Choker: @regalrose . ♡Eyes: @colourpopcosmetics orange you glad? palette @wetnwildbeauty orange multi stick @milkmakeup kush liner & mascara @anastasiabeverlyhills so hollywood lashes ♡Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills medium brown dipbrow pomade & clear brow gel ♡Face: @colourpopcosmetics @fourthraybeauty matcha face milk & fair 07c concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills 130n foundation @karity coral kaboom blush bomb @limecrimemakeup freckle pen ♡Lips: @wetnwildbeauty get some booze liquid lipstick (need 10 more tubes of this bc it’s my fav)
Little Red Riding Hood
Lil Red 🐺 (follow @paintedmina for more looks!) . . Little Red Riding Hood but she fought back, cos there’s a big bad wolf in us all 🙅🏽♀️ inspo: Pinterest . . @morphebrushes x @danessa_myricks Dew Wet highlighting balm @hudabeautyshop Overachiever Concealer Granola @collectionlove sheer loose powder @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow pomade Chocolate @benefitcosmeticsuk Hoola bronzer Caramel @morphebrushes 24a #artistpasspalette @morphebrushes felt tip liner @morphebrushes lashes Yas queen @anastasiasoare Sundipped glow Kit @mehronmakeup Paradise paints . . #halloweeninspo #freakweek #31daysofhalloween #blazin_beauties #mehronmakeup #morphebabe #morphehalloween #blendtherules #hudabeautyshop #anastasiabrows #abh #underratedmua #undertheradar_makeup #muaxdiscover #100daysofmakeup #dramaticmakeup #undiscoveredmakeupart #makeupart #littleredridinghood
Coraline
Coraline 🗝 Aaaah it was about time I did a Coraline look! I love that movie soso much even though it kinda creeps me out 👻 PRODUCTS: (Some items may be gifted) @narsissist Natural radiant longwear foundation @iconic.london Concealer @unicorncosmetics Lemon lashes @mehronmakeup Paradise face paint @ofracosmetics Rodeo drive @maccosmetics Spice lipliner and Honeylove lipstick #eyeslipsfacepaws#eyeshadowtutorial#colorfuleyeshadow#underratedmuas#makeupblogger#pictorials#dramaticmakeup#muasfeaturing#runwaymakeup#daretocreate#wakeupandmakeup#muasupport#colorfulmakeup#editorialmakeup#editorialbeauty#undiscoveredmuas#undiscovered_muas#makeuppictorial#bretmansvanity#hypebaebeauty#daedric_models#fantasymakeupworld#100daysofmakeup#wakeupandmakeup#creativemakeup#31daysofhalloween
Poison Ivy
💋🩸𝐏 𝐎 𝐈 𝐒 𝐎 𝐍 𝐈 𝐕 𝐘 🩸💋 lets talk about my @bunnybeautyboutique nails for a minute!! ❤️ You can use my code JENNSEREN when you order your own dreamy set ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Inspired by @glowbysophs & @echo_michaela on the lips 💋 LASHES @__dollbeauty_ Eva (discount code “Jenseren30) EYES @plouise_makeup_academy worldie palette and blank canvas (discount code “jennseren10”) WIG @sylviastylee Natasha wig (discount code “jennseren”) BROWS @pinkhoneyuk original honey glue @benefitcosmeticsuk brow microfilling pen BASE @benefitcosmeticsuk hello happy air stick foundation @lorealuki infallible concealer @hudabeautyshop easy bake powder BRONZER @__dollbeauty_ gimme sun medium deep BLUSH @pixibeauty sugar blossom quartet HIGHLIGHT @__dollbeauty_ shine bright LIPS @hotombre.cosmetics fire alarm @hobbycrafthq gems CONTACTS @huntordye x @mesmereyezcontactlenses bloody red FRECKLES @lottielondon freckle tint
Slytherin
Slytherin 🐍🐍🐍 Decided to join the tiktok trend AD: PR some products are gifted —————————————————— Codes Morphe – “glamfam884” Lookfantastic – “Makeupbyycourt” for 15% off your purchase SHEIN – “courtneyx15” Rude cosmetics- “1court10” —————————————————— Brows @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pen “medium brown” @morphebrushes clear brow gel Eyes @plouise_makeup_academy base “rumour 1” @morphebrushes X @jamescharles palette Lashes @urbandecaycosmetics lash freak mascara @lashdupe lashes Snake @anastasiabeverlyhills electric cake liners @kvdveganbeauty @wizardpublicity tattoo eyeliner @nyxcosmetics_uk white eyeliner Base @marcjacobsbeauty under(cover) blurring coconut primer @morphebrushes hint hint skin tint “hint of ivory” @morphebrushes wondertint Cheek & Lip mousse “wish” @morphebrushes Jelly eye shimmer “bright idea” @bhcosmetics brilliance bronzer “golden gal” @toofaced peach perfect loose setting powder ———————————————— #slytherin #dracomalfoy #harrypotter #tiktoktrends #tiktok #amazingmakeup #amazingmakeupart #blazingbeauties #dramaticmakeup #makeuptutorial #explorepage #unleashyourinnerartist #jamescharlesxmorphe #doublecutcrease #minimua #eyeshadowlook #makeupinfluencer #norvina #hoodedeyes #anastasiabrows #makeup #makeupartist #ucassemble
Cheetah-licious
I want to start posting makeup with natural lighting but I can’t ever find the right light 😭✨🤍 _____________________________________________________________ #crayoncase #beautybakerie #juviasplace #anastasiabeverlyhills #explorepage #makeup #morphebrushes #100daysofmakeup #blackgirlmagic #brownnelaninmua #huda #sephora #maquillaje #brownmelaninmakeup #blackwomenmakeup #morpheme #colourpopme #melaninbeautiesunite #makeupforbeginners #plouise #makeupjunkie #jamescharles #morphebabe #cutcrease #wakeupandmakeup #moda2528 #hairnbeautydirectory #editorial #morphebabe #graphicliner
Futuristic
Glitch💙❤️ • • Inspo- @madykennedy • • • #glitchmakeup #glitch #bobbibrown #morphebrushes #morphe #morphebabe #morpheglamfam #anastasiabeverlyhills #abh #abhbrows #abhjunkies #jaclynhillcosmetics #100daysofmakeup #wakeupandmakeup #makeupoftheday #makeupmafia #mua_underdogs
Cruela de Vil
Cohlella de Vil 💅🏼🐶🚬 —————————————— NEW YOUTUBE VIDEO PUTTING THESE SUPER INEXPENSIVE PRODUCTS TO THE TEST! LINK IN BIO! 😘😘😘 Used @colourpopcosmetics *NEW* villains collection that is now LIVE on their site! Products I used below 💞 #AD 🐶EYES: Misunderstood palette + just my luck palette + jelly much shadow in not today 🐶LIPS: Bad apple ultra gloss lip + Curella creme lipstick + overtime lippie Pencil 🐶HIGHLIGHT: Mistress of evil super shock highlighter #colourpopme #colourpopcosmetics #VillainsChallenge #disneyvillainsandcolourpop
Comic Wonder Woman
We ALL have a Wonder Woman inside us. 💥 NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I’m wearing: ___ Foundation: @lancomeofficial Teint Idole 24H Brows: @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow + KaBrow! Glow: @makeupaddictioncosmetics Holy Glow VOL. 1 Eyes: @morphebrushes 35R Palette ↠ use code: NIKKIE to save money! + @nyxcosmetics White Liquid Liner + @ofracosmetics «Black» Fixline Eyeliner Gel (also used on face) Lashes: @nubounsom «Bella» Lashes ↠ use code: NIKKIE to save money! Lips: #morphebrushes «Morphe» Liquid Lipstick ___ #nikkietutorials @wonderwomanfilm
