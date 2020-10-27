Tutorial de maquillaje de Catrina 💛 ¡paso a paso!
Lleva tu imaginación al límite y conviértete en la mejor Catrina este Día de Muertos.
por: Regina Murillo
27 octubre, 2020
Tutorial de maquillaje de Catrina 💛 ¡paso a paso!
Los mejores y más típicos disfraces para esta temporada de Día de Muertos y Halloween son las catrinas y las calaveras, pero no por eso debes dejar a un lado el glamour. ¿Sabes realmente cómo hacer un maquillaje de manera favorecedora? No te preocupes, traemos para ti un tutorial paso a paso de la ya conocida experta Lily Martínez, ex Directora Creativa de Barbie para Mattel, para llevar a cabo este maquillaje de manera espectacular a fin de que logres ser la envidia de todos.
Manos a la obra.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
🌹This was such a fun costume to put together last year for the @hwdforever Dia De Los Muertos Festival! I got such a great response and requests for additional details on how-to recreate this look, that I had to do a blog post about it! Check out link on my bio or insta stories for swipe up link ! ♥️Tag me or DM if you do this costume! Would love to see your version! TheBeautifulCircus.com ♥️♥️♥️#diadelosmuertos #diadelosmuertosmakeup #hollywoodforever #thebeautifulcircus #dayofthedead #diadelosmuertosfestival #dayofthedeadmakeup #lilylovescostumes #lilylovescostumes
Una publicación compartida de Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) el
Rostro
Un tip de las maquillistas profesionales es aplicar primer antes de comenzar con el maquillaje, esto con el objetivo de que la piel quede suave y lista.
Para comenzar, aplica en la cara una base blanca de larga duración (la más clara que encuentres) utilizando una esponja o brocha. No te olvides de las orejas, el cuello y la boca, todo tiene que quedar blanco.
Ojos
Traza dos círculos en color negro alrededor de los ojos, abarcando cejas (no necesitas ser muy precisa o perfecta). Para que sea más fácil utiliza un lid primer como base. Enseguida aplica sombra negra en la parte de arriba del párpado para darle profundidad al ojo.
Continúa con tu color favorito alrededor de los ojos y haz formas de gotas para conseguir el efecto del papel picado. Añade un corazón en la frente para darle un giro romántico.
No olvides agregar color a los ojos con sombras para darle aún más profundidad al maquillaje.
Nariz
Utiliza un delineador líquido negro para hacer un pequeño corazón invertido en la punta de la nariz, dejando una línea divisoria en medio; rellena con el mismo delineador hasta que quede totalmente negro.
Boca
Con el mismo delineador líquido alarga las comisuras de la boca; después traza una pequeña línea en el centro de la misma abarcando los labios, justo abajo de la nariz; de ahí continúa trazando pequeñas líneas a tu gusto tratando de que sean de mayor a menor para dar volumen a la dentadura. Es importante que tus líneas sean iguales.
Imaginación sin límite
Para darle más alegría y creatividad a tu look puedes usar piedras, perlas, brillos o pétalos en el contorno de los ojos, frente, mentón, pómulos, al igual que en los dientes.
Lo más importante en una Catrina es que uses toda tu imaginación y la dejes fluir para que sea realmente impactante; la creatividad para este Día de Muertos no tiene límites ni miedos.
¿Qué esperas? Ahora que ya sabes qué hacer, corre por materiales y maquillaje para crear este increíble look. No olvides agregarle un vestido súper glam y una corona de flores o el accesorio de tu preferencia.
Aquí el video:
Mira estos otros ejemplos para más inspiración:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Completely honored to have created this look for @iluvsarahii with @smashboxcosmetics ♥️🖤 Thank you ALL for the love and response I received from this look.😄🥰🥰🥰 I have several new followers here I want to say 👋🏽 Hi!! & Welcome to my Beautiful Circus!!(my blog’s name) Anyway- in my IG account you will find me sharing my creative life as a mom of 4 & wife of almost 20 years. I’m a former Barbie Creative Director for Mattel, with a past 17 year corporate life in the toy world. I left in 2015 to spend more time with my young kids & also spend my time making things I have a passion for & love. Which mostly includes Catrinas & pancakes! Hahaha amongst other things♥️😅 . That’s a super short intro of my creative career…but also wanted to show you on this post some behind the scenes images of creating Karen’s costume. I was working so fast I didn’t film any footage.😅But a lot of you asked where to get some of the item’s Karen is wearing for this look and they are all handmade by me one-of-a-kinds. I source my gems anywhere that sells anything sparkly & pretty but I tagged one of my favorites for your reference, they sell online too! Unfortunately also for those asking, I don’t sell or rent my costumes. Maybe next year I’ll have some OOAK crowns on my TBC Shop up for sale, but nothing this year.✨ . Lastly, thank you to Karen and Brynn from the Smashbox team for trusting my vision in creating this look for the beautiful & stunning Karen. (She really is guys, I’m like she has a filter this whole time in her pics😏…oh, no. She is pretty flawless in person!🤩😄A pleasure to create something for such a down-to-earth woman! Humble & sweet…my favorite type of peeps!! (Plus she is a Laker & Dodger fan!!😁) 😘♥️🌹💀🌹♥️#MuchLove 🙏🏼 #DiaDeMuertos #diadelosmuertos #dayofthedead #catrina #iluvsarahii #rosescatrina #catrinamakeup
Una publicación compartida de Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
All Gemmed Out!!💖✨♥️✨🧡✨💛✨💚✨💜✨💙✨🏳️🌈 Enjoyed & stressed about putting this look together! 😅 Not for lack of ideas, but more for the editing process. I think it’s easier to keep adding stuff to a costume, much harder for me to edit and simplify it. But I really liked how it turned out and glad you liked it too!♥️☺️🤗🌈 . I also liked how my Rainbow Pride makeup came out and how my DIY Rainbow Pride cross turned out!!🌈✝️ Will have a video on how to make this cross soon! Using inexpensive gems with a little hack to make them a little luxe! Stay tuned for more! 😃✨🙈🌈✝️ . I dedicate this look to all my LGBTQ friends and family. I Love You, I see you and I stand with you.🏳️🌈🙌🏽 Love is Love. Love is Love. Love is Love. Love is Love. Love is Love.🏳️🌈🙌🏽 . . #pridemonth #rainbowskirt #LoveisLove #🌈🌈🌈 P/C📷@mucio323 . . #rainbowcatrina #DDLM #LGBTQ #supportLGBTQ #DayOfTheDead #SugarSkull #DiaDeLosMuertos #Mexico #DiaDeMuertos #Skeleton #Skull #Flowers #Calavera #Ddlm #LadyoftheDead #LaCalaveraCatrina #catrinamakeup #diadelosmuertomakeup #calaveramakeup #diadelosmuertoscostume #catrinachingona #catrinadelosangeles #lilylovesddlm #catrinalily #skeletonmakeup
Una publicación compartida de Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You all know how much I LOVE dressing up as a Catrina for Dia De Los Muertos every year and this year I wanted to take my passion for this beautiful Mexican holiday year round! I’m so excited to be @sugarfina Sweetie of the Month for October!! Had so much fun putting together this look with their beautiful (and delicious) candies, including their new Sugar Skull Box perfect for Dia de los Muertos! 🌸🍬💀🍬🌸 I love #Sugarfina candy and was super inspired to create this look! So Sweet!!😍 Head to my stories for a link to shop my favorite picks for the entire month of October, and use code SUGARLILY15 for 15% off your purchase! Link on my bio too! 🌸🍬💀🍬🌸 I hope this inspires you for a sweet costume this year…you can create a Catrina just about anything! Including beautiful & yummy Sugarfina candy! #CandyCatrina #sugarfinacreation #sugarfinalove #sugarfinacandy #sugarfinaCatrina #diadelosmuertos #diademuertos #dayofthedead
Una publicación compartida de Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This 1940’s vibe… The most often asked question I get when I design my costumes is where I get my inspiration for my Catrina looks and the answer is easy: MEXiCO. 🇲🇽♥️😄 There is so much rich culture to draw inspiration from: food, music, nature, colors, textures, people, family, traditions, art, history, holidays, religion, our indigenous roots & Spanish influence…and so much more!! I can come up with endless Catrinas! Lol😝💀🌸💀🌹💀🌼🙈😜 …so hopefully, you are not tired of them, because I have quite a few left before this Nov. 1 & 2 Día De Los Muertos! ♥️💀🌹 Viva Mexico!! . 📷p/c @mucio323 ♥️ . #1940sCatrina #rockabillycatrina #mexicanflag #vivamexico #hispanicheritagemonth #catrinaMexicana #DayOfTheDead #retroCatrina #retroDDLM #DiaDeLosMuertos #Mexico #DiaDeMuertos #Skeleton #Skull #Calavera #Ddlm #LadyoftheDead #LaCalaveraCatrina #catrinamakeup #diadelosmuertomakeup #calaveramakeup #diadelosmuertoscostume #catrinachingona #catrinadelosangeles #lilylovesddlm #catrinalily #skeletonmakeup #vivaMexico #mexicolindoyquerido #Mexico #mexicanflag #vivamexicocabrones
Una publicación compartida de Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
8 Straight Division Western Division Championships!!! @Dodgers 💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙🙌🏽💙 Congratulations ma @Dodgers!! Best in the West…Best in Baseball!!! ⚾️⚾️⚾️ . Looking at you October!! Viva Los Dodgers!!! Wooo Hoo!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 .Ps- this is not September’s Catrina…but maybe it should of been!🤪🤪This is from last year’s Dodgers game💙 . #letsGO !! #DodgerFanProud #webleedblue #Dodgers #doyers #diadelosmuertosdodgers #diadelosmuertos #Dodgerfan #dayofthedead
Una publicación compartida de Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
MAY Catrina – What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. – Buddha 🌸💀🖤 Late night imagining May’s Catrina, swipe for my initial late night doodle. I always wanted to do a black & white skeleton, but with a little sparkle and flowers of course!😆✨🌹💀🖤 I love bringing my drawings to life! Stay tuned for more on the process if you are interested in creating this blingy rib cage for DDLM!😃♥️ 📷p/c @mucio323 . . #sparkleCatrina #DDLM #birthdayCatrina #DiadelosMuertos #DayOfTheDead #SugarSkull #DiaDeLosMuertos #Mexico #DiaDeMuertos #Skeleton #Skull #Flowers #Calavera #Ddlm #rosescatrina #LadyoftheDead #LaCalaveraCatrina #catrinamakeup #diadelosmuertomakeup #calaveramakeup #diadelosmuertoscostume #catrinachingona #catrinadelosangeles #dod #lilylovesddlm #catrinalily #skeletonmakeup #12Catrinas
Una publicación compartida de Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) el