Tutorial de maquillaje de Catrina 💛 ¡paso a paso!

Los mejores y más típicos disfraces para esta temporada de Día de Muertos y Halloween son las catrinas y las calaveras, pero no por eso debes dejar a un lado el glamour. ¿Sabes realmente cómo hacer un maquillaje de manera favorecedora? No te preocupes, traemos para ti un tutorial paso a paso de la ya conocida experta Lily Martínez, ex Directora Creativa de Barbie para Mattel, para llevar a cabo este maquillaje de manera espectacular a fin de que logres ser la envidia de todos.

Manos a la obra.

Rostro

Un tip de las maquillistas profesionales es aplicar primer antes de comenzar con el maquillaje, esto con el objetivo de que la piel quede suave y lista.

Para comenzar, aplica en la cara una base blanca de larga duración (la más clara que encuentres) utilizando una esponja o brocha. No te olvides de las orejas, el cuello y la boca, todo tiene que quedar blanco.

Ojos

Traza dos círculos en color negro alrededor de los ojos, abarcando cejas (no necesitas ser muy precisa o perfecta). Para que sea más fácil utiliza un lid primer como base. Enseguida aplica sombra negra en la parte de arriba del párpado para darle profundidad al ojo.

Continúa con tu color favorito alrededor de los ojos y haz formas de gotas para conseguir el efecto del papel picado. Añade un corazón en la frente para darle un giro romántico.

No olvides agregar color a los ojos con sombras para darle aún más profundidad al maquillaje.

Nariz

Utiliza un delineador líquido negro para hacer un pequeño corazón invertido en la punta de la nariz, dejando una línea divisoria en medio; rellena con el mismo delineador hasta que quede totalmente negro.

Boca

Con el mismo delineador líquido alarga las comisuras de la boca; después traza una pequeña línea en el centro de la misma abarcando los labios, justo abajo de la nariz; de ahí continúa trazando pequeñas líneas a tu gusto tratando de que sean de mayor a menor para dar volumen a la dentadura. Es importante que tus líneas sean iguales.

Imaginación sin límite

Para darle más alegría y creatividad a tu look puedes usar piedras, perlas, brillos o pétalos en el contorno de los ojos, frente, mentón, pómulos, al igual que en los dientes.

Lo más importante en una Catrina es que uses toda tu imaginación y la dejes fluir para que sea realmente impactante; la creatividad para este Día de Muertos no tiene límites ni miedos.

¿Qué esperas? Ahora que ya sabes qué hacer, corre por materiales y maquillaje para crear este increíble look. No olvides agregarle un vestido súper glam y una corona de flores o el accesorio de tu preferencia.

Aquí el video:

