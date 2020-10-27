¡Descubre las piscinas infinitas más cool!
¡Estas infinity pools te regresarán al verano!
por: Elena Del Castillo
27 octubre, 2020
Las albercas infinitas son la gran atracción para darse una escapada a un lugar o un hotel, incluso hay viajeros que deciden visitar algún destino únicamente para conocer este tipo de piscinas.
En el mundo, cada infinity pool sin duda tiene lo suyo, es decir, cada una tiene algo mágico. Algunas cuentan con una vista exquisita desde las alturas, en otras puedes contemplar el mar, mientras que también las hay en medio de la selva.
Longest infinity pool in the Maldives😍 @michutravel
Desde hace aproximadamente un década, las albercas infinitas se han convertido en tendencia. Se les llama infinitas porque todas tienen la característica de tener un filo en el interior que provoca que el agua fluya sin fin, logrando así un efecto que las hace tan especiales y al cual difícilmente nos podemos resistir.
Descubre dónde se encuentran las más impresionantes:
Grace Hotel Santorini
This season has to come to an end for Grace Hotel! Thank you for the memories ! We will be back from April 2021 and look forward to welcoming you back. Stay safe and healthy. #gracehotelsantorini #gracemoments #luxuryhotels #alwaysauberge
One & Only Reethi Rah, Maldivas
Gaze across the waters of unforgettable blues. Credit: @jeremyaustiin #HereAndNow #OOReethiRah #OOMoments
Alila Villas Uluwatu, Indonesia
Take a front row seat where breathtaking oceanfront scenery awaits you. #AlilaExperience #AlilaVillasUluwatu . 📷 :@angelina94087
Perivolas Hotel, Grecia
Take a deep breath and dive into this week with a clear mind! . . . . Remember to share your feedback on your favourite hotel stays, as well as destinations and airlines, at the annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey for Conde Nast Traveler. You can vote by clicking the link in our bio. . . . . #Perivolas #perivolashotel #Oia #Santorini #Greece #islandlife #greekislands #lifestyledesign #luxuryliving #luxurydesign #chiclifestyle #poolside #travel_greece #travelifestyle #travellove #holiday #summervibes #destination #relaxed #dreamy #hotels #architecture_view #infinitypool #resorts #resortlife #greatview #santorinigreece #iAmATraveler #resortlife #holidaylife . . . Photo by George Lizardos
¿Con quién irías?