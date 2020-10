Demi Lovato mandó un fuerte mensaje a quienes le arreglan el rostro con Photoshop

View this post on Instagram

PHOTOSHOPPING accounts are popping up EVERYWHERE – making already stunning celebrities ‘MORE BEAUTIFUL’ or transforming pieces of art to fit today’s FACETUNED AESTHETIC. And more of these kind of accounts are appearing by the day. There is so much to unpack here, So much to process, But my main takeaway is this: Be careful on the internet. Be careful when looking at the world through a lens that is filtered in so many, many ways. The images of the FACETUNED CELEBRITIES feels jarring, The same goes for the ‘enhanced’ art. But we see these kind of edits every. single. day. In fact, celebrities have RESHARED some of these edits. Popping them up on their own accounts without mention of the extensive photoshopping. And why wouldn’t they? It’s the norm. In magazines. In movies. On social media. Everything is increasingly filtered and curated. So again, let me just remind you: Be careful with your heart, Your mental health, And the content you consume. Because YOU are wonderful. You are amazing. And you, my dear, deserve to believe it every single day. x Side-by-side images of celebrities with/without edits are pulled from @boredpanda (they pulled it from one of the photoshopping accounts). The other profiles have their watermarks in the images, but please remember kindness even as we educate ourselves. #instavsreality #realityvsreality #selflove #bodyacceptance