¡Dua Lipa fue la más premiada! Conoce a todos los ganadores de los BRIT Awards 2021

Este 11 de abril se llevaron a cabo los Brit Awards 2021 en Londres. Con todas las medidas sanitarias se realizó una gala en donde se premió a lo mejor de la música británica, así como internacional. La ceremonia comenzó con la presentación de Coldplay -con su canción “Higher Power”-, además de que Dua Lipa también pisó el escenario.

Sin duda el poder femenino estuvo presente, ya que quienes causaron ternura entre los asistentes fueron las integrantes de Little Mix: Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock y Perrie Edwards; estas últimas hace poco confirmaron que están embarazadas.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Brit Awards 2021:

Mejor Artista Revelación

Arlo Parks (Ganadora)

Bicep Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Mejor Grupo Británico

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix (Ganadoras)

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Mejor Artista Masculino

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus (Ganador)

Joel Corry Yungblud

Mejor Artista Internacional Femenina

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (Ganadora)

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Femenina

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa (Ganadora)

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Mejor Artista Internacional Masculino

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd (Ganador)

Mejor Grupo Internacional

BTS Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

HAIM (Ganadoras)

Run The Jewels

Mejor Sencillo Británico

220 Kid & GRACEY – Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar (Ganador)

Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry feat. MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe feat. KSI – Lighter

Regard & RAYE – Secrets

S1MBA feat. DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush

Álbum Mastercard

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia (Ganadora)

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Ícono Global

Taylor Swift (Ganadora)

Premio del Público

Griff (Ganadora)

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama