¡Dua Lipa fue la más premiada! Conoce a todos los ganadores de los BRIT Awards 2021

Este 11 de mayo se llevaron a cabo los Brit Awards desde Londres; ésta es la lista completa de los ganadores.

por: Regina Murillo

12 mayo, 2021

Este 11 de abril se llevaron a cabo los Brit Awards 2021 en Londres. Con todas las medidas sanitarias se realizó una gala en donde se premió a lo mejor de la música británica, así como internacional. La ceremonia comenzó con la presentación de Coldplay -con su canción “Higher Power”-, además de que Dua Lipa también pisó el escenario.

 

Sin duda el poder femenino estuvo presente, ya que quienes causaron ternura entre los asistentes fueron las integrantes de Little Mix:  Jade ThirlwallLeigh-Anne Pinnock y Perrie Edwards; estas últimas hace poco confirmaron que están embarazadas.

 

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Brit Awards 2021:

Mejor Artista Revelación

  • Arlo Parks (Ganadora)
  • Bicep Celeste
  • Joel Corry
  • Young T & Bugsey

Mejor Grupo Británico

  • Bicep
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix (Ganadoras)
  • The 1975
  • Young T & Bugsey

Mejor Artista Masculino

  • AJ Tracey
  • Headie One
  • J Hus (Ganador)
  • Joel Corry Yungblud

Mejor Artista Internacional Femenina

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish (Ganadora)
  • Cardi B
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Femenina

  • Arlo Parks
  • Celeste
  • Dua Lipa (Ganadora)
  • Jessie Ware
  • Lianne La Havas

Mejor Artista Internacional Masculino

  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Childish Gambino
  • Tame Impala
  • The Weeknd (Ganador)

Mejor Grupo Internacional

  • BTS Fontaines D.C.
  • Foo Fighters
  • HAIM (Ganadoras)
  • Run The Jewels

Mejor Sencillo Británico

  • 220 Kid & GRACEY – Don’t Need Love
  • Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith – Rain
  • Dua Lipa – Physical
  • Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar (Ganador)
  • Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
  • Joel Corry feat. MNEK – Head & Heart
  • Nathan Dawe feat. KSI – Lighter
  • Regard & RAYE – Secrets
  • S1MBA feat. DTG – Rover
  • Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush

Álbum Mastercard

  • Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
  • Celeste – Not Your Muse
  • Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia (Ganadora)
  • J Hus – Big Conspiracy
  • Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Ícono Global

  • Taylor Swift (Ganadora)

Premio del Público

  • Griff (Ganadora)
  • Pa Salieu
  • Rina Sawayama