¡Dua Lipa fue la más premiada! Conoce a todos los ganadores de los BRIT Awards 2021
Este 11 de mayo se llevaron a cabo los Brit Awards desde Londres; ésta es la lista completa de los ganadores.
por: Regina Murillo
12 mayo, 2021
Este 11 de abril se llevaron a cabo los Brit Awards 2021 en Londres. Con todas las medidas sanitarias se realizó una gala en donde se premió a lo mejor de la música británica, así como internacional. La ceremonia comenzó con la presentación de Coldplay -con su canción “Higher Power”-, además de que Dua Lipa también pisó el escenario.
Sin duda el poder femenino estuvo presente, ya que quienes causaron ternura entre los asistentes fueron las integrantes de Little Mix: Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock y Perrie Edwards; estas últimas hace poco confirmaron que están embarazadas.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Brit Awards 2021:
Mejor Artista Revelación
- Arlo Parks (Ganadora)
- Bicep Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
Mejor Grupo Británico
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix (Ganadoras)
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Mejor Artista Masculino
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- J Hus (Ganador)
- Joel Corry Yungblud
Mejor Artista Internacional Femenina
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish (Ganadora)
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Femenina
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa (Ganadora)
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
Mejor Artista Internacional Masculino
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- The Weeknd (Ganador)
Mejor Grupo Internacional
- BTS Fontaines D.C.
- Foo Fighters
- HAIM (Ganadoras)
- Run The Jewels
Mejor Sencillo Británico
- 220 Kid & GRACEY – Don’t Need Love
- Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith – Rain
- Dua Lipa – Physical
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar (Ganador)
- Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
- Joel Corry feat. MNEK – Head & Heart
- Nathan Dawe feat. KSI – Lighter
- Regard & RAYE – Secrets
- S1MBA feat. DTG – Rover
- Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush
Álbum Mastercard
- Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
- Celeste – Not Your Muse
- Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia (Ganadora)
- J Hus – Big Conspiracy
- Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
Ícono Global
- Taylor Swift (Ganadora)
Premio del Público
- Griff (Ganadora)
- Pa Salieu
- Rina Sawayama
