La cuenta de Instagram con los mejores accesorios de Disney

Una coleccionista de accesorios de Disney ha creado un blog a través de Instagram para mostrarnos las increíbles piezas que se pueden conseguir de las diferentes marcas que han hecho merchandising con la firma del ratoncito.
Hicimos una selección de los objetos más cool que tiene Jessy en su blog MYKINDOFDISNEY. La fan alemana tiene secciones de los artículos que ha comprado, comida e información de todos los parques de Disney; la mala noticia es que está en alemán.
Si igual que nosotros eres amante de coleccionar objetos del mundo de Disney, checa esta wish list que armamos para ti; estamos seguros de que después de ver esto querrás tener todos.
Werbung, unbezahlt | 🇺🇸 WOW ✨ This bag is really really amazing. Thank you @magicdisneydreamgirl and @rainbowmickeyrunner for this awesome present 🎁 It means a lot to me! Love you guys so much. ❤️ As you know I really love the bags from @dnhandbags so I was very happy when I hold this one in my hands. 🧚🏼♂️ ———————————— 🇩🇪 WOW 🐭 Diese Tasche ist einfach der Hammer. Vielen lieben Dank an Michaela und Florian für diese tolle Tasche 🦋 Ich weiß gar nicht was ich sagen soll: DANKE DANKE DANKE 💕 Das war das beste Vor-Geburtstagsgeschenk überhaupt! Hab euch ganz doll lieb #ohana 🧸 Wie ihr ja wisst, liebe ich die Handtaschen von Danielle Nicole – ich sammle sie ja schon fast 🤣 Also ist dieses Geschenk wirklich perfekt 😍✨ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – @disneydeutschland @disneylandparis – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #meindisneymoment #disneyliebe #daniellenicole #disneyland #disneybag #dnhandbags #disney #waltdisney #disneycollection #disneygram #disnerd #disneyphotography #disneylifestyle #disneylover #disneydeutschland #disneyliebhaber #mykindofdisney_ #disneyfan #disneycastle #disneylandparis #disneymagicmoments #sharingdisney #dlp
Werbung, unbezahlt | 🇺🇸 PUMBA SHAKE ✨ Have you already tried this shake at Disneyland Paris? If not, you missed something. It is so yummy 🤤 But, I have uploaded my self-created receipt 🧾 of this shake on my blog and it nearly taste the same 💗 You have to try it! And of course it brings you that disney feeling which we all miss at this time ✨ ——————————————— 🇩🇪 Bananen-Nutella Shake aka PUMBA Shake 🐭 Habt ihr den Shake im Park schon mal gekostet? ✅ Er schmeckt einfach so unfassbar lecker – falls ihr ihn also nicht probiert habt, dann habt ihr definitiv was verpasst. Aber ich hab die Lösung für euch 💡 Auf meinem Blog habe ich ein Rezept für euch hochgeladen – und was soll ich sagen 🤷🏼♀️ Mein Shake schmeckt fast genau so gut wie der aus dem Disneyland. Probiert es doch gern mal aus und bringt ein bisschen Disneymagie zu euch nach Hause 🏡 Habt einen angenehmen Tag ihr Lieben 🧚🏼♂️ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – @disneydeutschland @disneylandparis – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #meindisneymoment #disneyliebe #magicaldisneymonths #disneyland #disneyshake #disney #waltdisney #disneycollection #disneygram #disnerd #disneyphotography #disneyphoto #disneylifestyle #disneylover #disneydeutschland #disneyliebhaber #mykindofdisney_ #disneyfan #pumbashake #disneylandparis #disneyaccount #disneymagicmoments #sharingdisney #dlp #primark #meindisneyzuause #disneygirls
Werbung, unbezahlt | 🇺🇸 DISNEY SUITCASE 🧳 I am so in love with my Mickey suitcases from @amtourister – when I was on my last roadtrip in 2017 I had to get them in an outlet in Florida 💁🏼♀️✨ For my next trip I am looking for a Donald shaped one 💙 This year – after my master thesis – I really want to do a long trip to America again. It’s always so much fun over there and I love all the beautiful places and landscapes. What about you? Have you always been to America? Did you do a roadtrip over there? 🚘 Where do you want to travel next? 🌍 ———————————— 🇩🇪 Ich liebe meine Mickey Koffer von American Tourister. Bei meinem letzten Roadtrip in Amerika mussten die beiden mit. ✨ Für meinen nächsten Trip hätte ich dann gern einen Donald Koffer 🧳 💙 Nach meine Masterarbeit dieses Jahr würde ich super gern nochmal nach Amerika reisen und das WDW in Orlando unsicher machen – gern auch für 2-3 Wochen. Mal schauen, ob sich das irgendwie machen lässt 😍 Wer kommt mit? 💁🏼♀️ Wart ihr eigentlich schon mal in Amerika? Und habt vielleicht sogar einen Roadtrip gemacht? 🚙 Wohin geht eure nächste Reise? ✈️ ———————————— @disneylifestyle @disneydeutschland @disneylandparis – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #meindisneymoment #disneyliebe #magicaldisneymonths #disneyland #traveltodisney #disney #waltdisney #disneycollection #disneygram #disnerd #suitcasetravels #disneyphoto #disneylifestyle #disneylover #disneydeutschland #disneyliebhaber #mykindofdisney_ #disneyfan #disneytravel #disneysuitcase #sharingdisney
Werbung, unbezahlt | 🇺🇸 FASHION FRIDAY 👗 These are my favourite bags at the moment ☝🏼 I really love them 🦋 All the special details from the cinderella movie are super cute 🐭 What do you think? Did you also ordered them? 💖 Have a wonderful friday 😊 ———————————— 🇩🇪 Dies sind meine Lieblings-Taschen aktuell. Ich liebe sie 😍 All die schönen Details aus dem Cinderella Film sind so unglaublich süß. Was denkt ihr? Habt ihr euch die Cinderella Collection auch bestellt? ✨ Habt einen schönen Freitag ihr Lieben 🦋 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – @disneydeutschland @shopdisneyde @emp_de – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #meindisneymoment #disneyliebe #magicaldisneymonths #disneyland #disneyprincess #disney #waltdisney #disneycollection #disneygram #disnerd #loungefly #cinderellacollection #disneylifestyle #disneylover #disneydeutschland #disneyliebhaber #mykindofdisney_ #disneyfan #disneybag #loungeflybag #sharingdisney #cinderellaloungefly #shopdisneyostercountdown #shopdisneyde #fashionfriday
[Anzeige/Werbung, unbezahlt, da Markierungen+Ortsangabe] Anyone wants some popcorn 🍿? It is definitely the cutest popcorn cage I have ever seen 🥰💋 Are you kind enough to share your popcorn with somebody? Who would it be? 🥰 Have a wonderful day 🙏🏼 ———————————— @disneylifestyle @disneydeutschland @disneylandparis – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #meindisneymoment #disneyliebe #cinderella #magicaldisneymonths #disneyland #disneyprincess #disney #disneycollection #disneygram #disnerd #disneyphotography #disneyphoto #disneylifestyle #disneylover #disneydeutschland #disneyliebhaber #mykindofdisney_ #disneyfan #disneyfriendsclub #disneylandparis #popcorn
[Anzeige/Werbung, unbezahlt, da Markierungen+Ortsangabe] This is how I feel every morning 😴 Who else is feeling like @minniemouse 🐭 Tomorrow I am going to visit my family and friends ✈️ Can‘t wait to see them again 👨👩👧👦 What are your plans for the weekend? Have a nice day 💗 ———————————— @disneylifestyle @disneydeutschland @mugs_of_disney – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #meindisneymoment #disneyliebe #waltdisneyworld #magicaldisneymonths #disneyland #disneyprincess #disney #disneycollection #disneygram #disnerd #disneyphotography #disneyphoto #disneylifestyle #disneylover #disneydeutschland #disneyliebhaber #mykindofdisney_ #disneyfan #mugsofdisney #disneymugs
