La vuelta al mundo en 30 días de cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Wait! Before you eat that chocolate bunny why don’t you make a delicious cocktail inside it? 🐇⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ When we asked @cocktailkate55 if she could make us a Chocolate Negroni inside an edible rabbit, OF COURSE she delivered the goods.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ HOPPY EASTER! 🐰 #DelightfulDrinks⁠