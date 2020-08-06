Los lugares secretos en la Riviera Nayarit para escaparte en el verano

View this post on Instagram

“Taking a break can lead to breakthroughs.”—Russell Eric Dobda • • I’m back! 🙋🏻‍♀️😉 After months of staying home and taking an Instagram break, I am thrilled to have made it to the beautiful @fspuntamita in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico ☀️🌴 I was anxious about planning my first trip abroad in a while and thoroughly vetted safety precautions so I could be compliant and feel confident and relaxed while traveling. U.S. Citizens are currently permitted to travel to Mexico by air. It was comforting to know that @delta would be requiring face masks, limiting passenger capacity and spacing out seats on our direct flight from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta and in the Delta Sky Lounge at LAX. 😷 ✈️ Upon arrival in Mexico, there was a health screening with temperature check. 🇲🇽 🤒 The Fours Seasons Resort Punta Mita opened on July 1st and emailed me about the @fourseasons “Lead With Care” Health and Safety Program whose protocols aim to protect guests, residents, and employees with measures for masks, social distancing, enhanced cleanliness, health screenings, and limited occupancy. And the resort arranged for a sanitized car service for our airport transfers. 🤗🚗 I am so excited about spending a few days here and enjoying all this amazing resort has to offer, and I look forward to sharing this experience with you. 😎🌊 Tell me: Have you traveled yet? Where did you go? Or are you planning your first trip? 🌎💚 • • • • • • • • • #fourseasons #FSleadwithcare #puntamita #dreamwithfs #rivieranayarit #puertovallarta #visitmexico #travelawesome #traveldeeper #travelislife #travelguide #travelstoke #travelingram #traveltheworld #citizenfemme #globelletravels #sheisnotlost #shetravelz #dametraveler #darlingescapes #tlpicks #femmetravel #girlsborntotravel #girlslovetravel #girlsthatwander #globelletravels #shetravels #thetravelwomen #resortsmagazine