Prueba los mini cereales más ricos y endulza tu mañana

🍩MINI DONUTS OR FRENCH TOAST BALL CEREAL 🥣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ This is probably our last "cereal" post for a while because it's getting old fast 😂 buuuuuut how could we resist these cute donuts? They're made from TWO ingredients. TWO!!! We even did the milk thing for those 🍼. The French toast were delicious too but definitely couldn't add milk 😂⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 🍩DONUT CEREAL:⁣⁣ 3 cups self rising flour⁣⁣ 1 1/2 cups yogurt⁣⁣ GLAZE: ⁣⁣ Powdered sugar ⁣⁣ Milk⁣⁣ Vanilla extract ⁣ Cocoa powder (if making chocolate)⁣ Toppings of choice⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Mix the flour and yogurt together to form a dough. Knead it on a floured surface and roll it out to 1 inch thick. Use a round cutter or whatever you can find to form small rounds in the dough. Use a smaller cutter to make the smaller hole in the center. Fry them on each side until golden (no more than a couple minutes)⁣. Decorate as desired- we used vanilla and chocolate glaze….add to a bowl with milk and enjoy! 😍⁣ ⁣ 🍞FRENCH TOAST BALL "cereal"⁣⁣ Sliced bread without crusts (about 6)⁣⁣ 2 eggs⁣⁣ Tablespoon milk Cinnamon (amount optional)⁣⁣ Sugar (amount optional) ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Cut each slice of bread into 4 squares and roll up each square into a ball. In a small bowl, mix together eggs, milk, sugar, and cinnamon. Put the balls into the egg mixture and coat evenly. Fry in a pan or griddle until golden all around. Toss the balls into a cinnamon sugar mixture and coat evenly. Place in a bowl and enjoy with butter and syrup (or milk if that's your thing)⁣⁣