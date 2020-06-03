Prueba los mini cereales más ricos y endulza tu mañana

Los mini cereales se han convertido en la nueva tendencia en redes sociales y no pudimos evitar buscar las mejores opciones para que tengas un delicioso desayuno o para el brunch de mediodía si es que te levantaste tarde, o simplemente por el puro placer de llevar a tu paladar algo dulce.
Las recetas están sencillas y exquisitas; también existen opciones saludables para las personas que aman la vida healthy: pueden preparar los mini cereales de pan con leche de almendras sin azúcar, proteína o avena.
Éstas son las ideas más dulces para convertir tu pan preferido en una dosis de cereal:
View this post on Instagram
🍩MINI DONUTS OR FRENCH TOAST BALL CEREAL 🥣 This is probably our last “cereal” post for a while because it’s getting old fast 😂 buuuuuut how could we resist these cute donuts? They’re made from TWO ingredients. TWO!!! We even did the milk thing for those 🍼. The French toast were delicious too but definitely couldn’t add milk 😂 🍩DONUT CEREAL: 3 cups self rising flour 1 1/2 cups yogurt GLAZE: Powdered sugar Milk Vanilla extract Cocoa powder (if making chocolate) Toppings of choice Mix the flour and yogurt together to form a dough. Knead it on a floured surface and roll it out to 1 inch thick. Use a round cutter or whatever you can find to form small rounds in the dough. Use a smaller cutter to make the smaller hole in the center. Fry them on each side until golden (no more than a couple minutes). Decorate as desired- we used vanilla and chocolate glaze….add to a bowl with milk and enjoy! 😍 🍞FRENCH TOAST BALL “cereal” Sliced bread without crusts (about 6) 2 eggs Tablespoon milk Cinnamon (amount optional) Sugar (amount optional) Cut each slice of bread into 4 squares and roll up each square into a ball. In a small bowl, mix together eggs, milk, sugar, and cinnamon. Put the balls into the egg mixture and coat evenly. Fry in a pan or griddle until golden all around. Toss the balls into a cinnamon sugar mixture and coat evenly. Place in a bowl and enjoy with butter and syrup (or milk if that’s your thing) . . . . #minidonuts #pancakecereal #cerealpancakes #donutcereal #sprinkles #donuts #satisfeed #instaeat #tastemademedoit #dessertgram #desserts #brunch #homemadedonuts #diy #recipe #easyrecipe #quickrecipe #tiktokfood #foodhack #foodhacks #foodtrends #foodvideo #viralvideo #recipevideo #tiktok #foodcoma
A post shared by Shay & Steph | Miami Food 🧁 (@soflofooodie) on
¡Para hacer tu mini cereal aún más divertido agrega tus toppings favoritos!