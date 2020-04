View this post on Instagram

I shot the cover of the new @nymag issue out today. I still can’t believe it, it’s my first ever cover, and it’s for a legendary magazine. This photo, along with multiple photos from my Quarantine Rooftop Culture series, are featured in this issue which is a guide to surviving the plague we’re living through. I shot the whole series from the safety of my own apartment. I’m feeling a lot of feelings right now, including very grateful and appreciative. Just want to say a big thank you to my support system for believing in me- my family, friends, and followers. Without you I wouldn’t be able to cross things like this off my bucket list. 📝