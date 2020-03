Así se vivió el Día de la Mujer en el mundo

View this post on Instagram

International Women’s Day – a day to celebrate great womxn ~ may we be them, may we raise them, may we honour and care for them, may we cherish and support them ~ If you identify as a woman, this one is for you: our fight for respect, equality, money, power and solidarity is far from over. It may never be ‘done’. There are always going to be men -and even worse, other women- who think they are superior, stronger, more qualified, more deserving or simply better than you. These people are intimidated by your power, your kindness and your truth. They know they are wrong but they will instead try to pin all blame on you. They will make you feel you like you don’t matter. They judge your appearance, your financial wealth, the ability of your body to walk, talk and fight. They are people who get ahead by bringing other people down. Let me tell you something: I am not one of those people. I will support you, and stick up for you, my sister. Whether you are straight, gay, queer, fat, thin, rich, poor. Whether your skin is brown, black, white or fifty shades of caramel. Whether you are able-bodied or disabled, a ‘boss bitch’ or unemployed, a foreign-born immigrant, a fancy expat or as Dutch as cheese and marihuana. My feminism is intersectional and any other ‘feminism’ is just bullshit. Thank you @womensmarchnl for organising a movement to inspire a younger generation, and maybe even our own. We’re just getting started. Bitch. 💪🏻♥️