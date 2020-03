Burberry donará 100 mil mascarillas a hospitales

View this post on Instagram

1/3 Burberry contributes to the fight against COVID-19. We are using our global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the UK National Health Service, for use by medical staff. We are also repurposing our trench coat factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, to make non-surgical gowns and masks for patients in UK hospitals. Though we are apart, we stand together. Stay safe, #StayHome.