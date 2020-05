Celebridades festejarán a todos los graduados de este 2020

View this post on Instagram

"Excellence is the most powerful answers you can give to the doubters and the haters. It's also the most powerful thing you can do for yourself, because the process of striving and struggling and pushing yourself to new heights – that's how you make yourself stronger and smarter and able to make a difference for others." —The First Lady to the 2016 graduates of @JacksonStateU. This Friday the First Lady will celebrate the school counselors who help students across the country #ReachHigher. Tune in for Mrs. Obama's final speech at 11AM ET at wh.gov/live.