Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 16/07/2020

Conoce a Ava y Leah, las gemelitas que están enamorando Instagram

 

En unos años seguro las veremos modelando junto a los mejores diseñadores. Las gemelas Clements nacieron en 2010 y el mundo entero ya las considera como las más hermosas del mundo.

Con tan sólo 10 años de edad, Ava y Leah comenzaron a conquistar Instagram luego de que su también guapísima madre Jaqi publicara una foto de ellas; inmediatamente comenzaron a recibir ofertas de trabajo para modelar.

Las gemelas son además increíbles hermanas e hijas, pues lamentablemente su padre está luchando contra la leucemia. Ava y Leah han estado junto a él en todo momento, tanto en el hospital como también los días en que su su padre Kevin se encuentra reposando en casa.

Ava y Leah disfrutan cada momento junto a su familia; como niñas de 10 años les encanta hacer travesuras, cocinar y los paseos en la playa.

