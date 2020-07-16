Conoce a Ava y Leah, las gemelitas que están enamorando Instagram

En unos años seguro las veremos modelando junto a los mejores diseñadores. Las gemelas Clements nacieron en 2010 y el mundo entero ya las considera como las más hermosas del mundo.
View this post on Instagram
Our first day in double digits 🎊Although our birthday will certainly be different this year we still have some fun stuff planned! Starting the day out with pancakes, Starbucks, then heading to the pool later to swim and have some In-N-Out for lunch!! It’s gonna be a good day! 🎉
A post shared by Ava + Leah (@clementstwins) on
Con tan sólo 10 años de edad, Ava y Leah comenzaron a conquistar Instagram luego de que su también guapísima madre Jaqi publicara una foto de ellas; inmediatamente comenzaron a recibir ofertas de trabajo para modelar.
View this post on Instagram
The summer is getting closer ☺️ Our Mommy & Me swimsuit line is available online @pqswim and @bloomingdales 🌴☀️ Check out the full collection in our story today!! – – – @pqswim #pqswim #fashion #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photos #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth
A post shared by Ava + Leah (@clementstwins) on
Las gemelas son además increíbles hermanas e hijas, pues lamentablemente su padre está luchando contra la leucemia. Ava y Leah han estado junto a él en todo momento, tanto en el hospital como también los días en que su su padre Kevin se encuentra reposando en casa.
Ava y Leah disfrutan cada momento junto a su familia; como niñas de 10 años les encanta hacer travesuras, cocinar y los paseos en la playa.
View this post on Instagram
Only a few days until the launch of our NEW swimwear collection with @pqswim in @bloomingdales 💕 We LOVE this super girlie lace suit that can double as a top with a cute pair of jean shorts! What do you guys think!? – – – – @pqswim #pqswim #fashion #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photos #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth
A post shared by Ava + Leah (@clementstwins) on
View this post on Instagram
Our last day in this BEAUTIFUL city in this AMAZING hotel @vidanta – – – – #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth #summer #vidanta #family #vacation #summervacation
A post shared by Ava + Leah (@clementstwins) on