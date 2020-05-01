Coronavirus COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 01/05/2020

Conoce a Ella Soleil, la bebé con los ojos más hermosos

 

A su corta edad, de apenas un año de vida, Ella se ha convertido en la bebé con los ojos más grandes, redonditos y preciosos que hemos visto en Instagram.

Ella ya es toda una modelo y tiene un catálago en línea con disfraces para bebés de su edad, juguetes, libros, accesorios y vestidos de princesa.

Y aunque la cuarentena tiene a la pequeña Ella en su casa, todos los días su mamá la arregla y le pone lindos outfits para conquistar a sus fans.

Ella se ha convertido en la bebé más bonita de este 2020, es como si estuviera sonriendo con sus enormes ojitos, que además brillan con una intensidad perfecta en color miel.

Ella ya cuenta con más 16 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, la cual fue abierta para que el mundo conociera la belleza especial de esta bebé. ¿Qué estás esperando para darle like a este preciosa pequeña?

