Conoce a Ella Soleil, la bebé con los ojos más hermosos

A su corta edad, de apenas un año de vida, Ella se ha convertido en la bebé con los ojos más grandes, redonditos y preciosos que hemos visto en Instagram.
Even through a quarantine she’s still smiling 😘 [SWIPE FOR CUTENESS] . . What is everyone doing to keep yourselves busy? We need ideas! . . Bow: @tinybirdstinybees . . #cutebabiesofinstagram #babymodel #cutebabies #explorepage #instababygirl #babiesofinstagram #cutebabies #gorgeousbabies
Ella ya es toda una modelo y tiene un catálago en línea con disfraces para bebés de su edad, juguetes, libros, accesorios y vestidos de princesa.
Y aunque la cuarentena tiene a la pequeña Ella en su casa, todos los días su mamá la arregla y le pone lindos outfits para conquistar a sus fans.
Our little mermaid, Ella, loves Ariel! She is beautiful inside & out, just like our Ella! We especially admire Ella’s fun-loving spirit and her unique, long bottom lashes 😍🧜🏻♀️ Which Disney Princess or Prince does your little one emulate and why? 👑❤️ . . #babymodel #babygirlmodel #babyootd #sproutkidsagency🌱 #cutebabiesofinstagram #disneybaby #babygirl
Ella se ha convertido en la bebé más bonita de este 2020, es como si estuviera sonriendo con sus enormes ojitos, que además brillan con una intensidad perfecta en color miel.
Ella enjoys castings and photoshoots. Unfortunately, because of the quarantine, the castings and photo shoots are on hold 😢 So, we have photoshoots at home to keep practicing because once this is over – she is back in action 📸 [swipe for cuteness] . . #cutebabiesofinstagram #cutebabies #babymodel #babiesofinstagram #sproutkidsagency🌱 #babygirl #prettybaby
Ella ya cuenta con más 16 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, la cual fue abierta para que el mundo conociera la belleza especial de esta bebé. ¿Qué estás esperando para darle like a este preciosa pequeña?
