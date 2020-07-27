Conoce la historia de los viejitos taiwaneses más fashionistas de Instagram

View this post on Instagram

本來想拍出冷酷的感覺，結果這套每一張的萬吉和秀娥都自己在秀恩愛啦！ 這兩件西裝外套真的有夠久，據說甚至可能比孫子年紀還大（不可考），但是剪裁和設計實在完全不輸現在的風格，萬吉身上那件衣服有個細節沒有呈現到，那是一件格紋拼接的獵裝啊！！！雖然兩件size對於萬吉秀娥大了點，但是卻因為秀恩愛好像變成情侶裝了啦！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 西裝外套：應該有20年以上未取格紋獵裝 上衣：阿公日常白內衣 褲子：阿公私服西裝褲破掉自己去改短的短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 西裝外套：至少15年以上未取長版駝色西裝 內搭：5年以上未取金釦針織上衣 裙子：再度由秀娥30年私服擔綱 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着