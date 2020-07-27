Conoce la historia de los viejitos taiwaneses más fashionistas de Instagram

En una lavandería del centro de Taiwán es muy común que algunos clientes olviden prendas en las lavadoras o secadoras, por lo que los dueños de este lugar recolectan toda la ropa olvidada y crean increíbles outfits para posar con ellos en su cuenta de Instagram.
Chang Wan-ji y su esposa Hsu Sho-er, ambos de 83 años, se han vuelto globalmente reconocidos por modelar las prendas olvidadas por sus clientes; su nieto Reef Chang, de 31 años, es quien los viste y crea junto con ellos los looks más chic que jamás pensarías que fueron conseguidos de una lavandería.
These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits!
Fue su nieto a quien se le ocurrió la increíble idea de crear la cuenta para sus abuelos, ya que con la pandemia el trabajo en la lavandería se redujo y sus abuelos eran muy cautelosos para salir a las calles de Taiwán. Para sorpresa de todos, los ancianos resultaron ser unos modelos naturales y espontáneos, lo cual enamoró a todos los extranjeros.
«No tenía idea de que los extranjeros estarían interesados en mis abuelos», mencionó Reef Chang para el New York Times.
👵🏼秀娥：Hi👋🏻你好！Where are you from? 這件襯衫，萬吉說還記得是一位女性顧客拿來洗的，但不知道為什麼，就只來過這一兩次，也沒有再來拿衣服，不知道是否也是外地來工作的人呢？ 附帶一提，萬吉在拍照的時候一直問說：「會不會一直拍，大家就覺得不稀奇，就不想看了？」，我跟他說不會，但他還是半信半疑啦… These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits!
Los looks con los que han aparecido en las fotos tienen un toque coolness que los hace lucir trendy, combinando texturas y colores. En definitiva, las prendas olvidadas se han aprovechado al máximo. Así que si algún día no sabes qué llevar puesto, seguramente la cuenta de estos viejitos te inspirará, pues jóvenes y adultos pueden llevar estas piezas en su día a día.
一樣的衣服換一件裙子、一樣的褲子換一件衣服，再加上秀娥一個新的態度，就成了不同的萬吉👴🏼和秀娥👵🏼 萬吉很謝謝大家關心！藏起來的右手努力康復中！ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits!
The clothes they model are eclectic, funky and fun. Both can be seen in matching laced sneakers, and jauntily perched caps and hats. He sometimes sports brightly colored shades. One photo shows her leaning coolly against a giant washing machine, arms crossed, as he casually holds the open door, grinning. They pose at a place they know well — their shop, which provides an industrious backdrop of customers’ laundry, stacked and rolled into plastic bundles or hanging from racks.