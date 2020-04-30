Coronavirus COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Notas relacionadas Mapa casos en México
Diseñadores de firmas de lujo donan 3 millones para combatir la pandemia

Diseñadores de firmas de lujo donan 3 millones para combatir la pandemia

Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 30/04/2020

Diseñadores de firmas de lujo donan 3 millones para combatir la pandemia

 

Estados unidos, Reino Unido e Italia tienen algo en común, ¡diseñadores de lujo! Nuestros diseñadores favoritos han unidos fuerzas para combatir al Coronavirus y donarán 3 millones de dólares a diferentes organizaciones para salvar vidas ante el COVID-19.

El conglomerado de marcas de lujo, Capri Holdings anunció sus acciones para luchar ante la contingencia por la pandemia. La compañía explicó que el dinero recaudado por sus casas de moda se repartirá en hospitales y organizaciones como la Cruz Roja, así como también brindarán alimentos a diversas comunidades vulnerables.

 «Es un  momento de unirnos de cualquier forma y en cualquier nivel, por qué somos más fuertes juntos”, mencionó John D. Idol, CEO de la empresa. 

Por su parte Michael Kors ha donado un total de 2 millones de dólares; la cantidad apoyará a tres hospitales de Nueva York. Éstos recibirán un monto de 750 mil dólares que deberá ser usado para los pacientes en estado de emergencia, personal médico y la investigación clínica. El resto será repartido en partes proporcionales a las fundaciones God’s Love We Deliver, Common Thread, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Donatella Versace hará un donativo por 400 mil dólares a San Raffaele Hospital, además destinará 100 mil dólares a la iniciativa Italia We Are With You, ésta donará ventiladores médicos a los diferentes hospitales de Italia.

Por último, pero no por eso el menos importante, la famosa marca de zapatos, Jimmy Choo donará 250 mil dólares para ayudar a personal sanitario y voluntarios de hospitales. La donación se hará a través de la organización The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund,

Las marcas de moda siguen dando de qué hablar de una manera my positiva y aunque su industria ha sido de las más afectadas, ¡no dejan de dar!

View this post on Instagram

Jimmy Choo will donate $500,000 to support relief efforts both in our home country of the United Kingdom and also globally. The National Health Service COVID-19 Urgent Appeal by NHS Charities Together will receive $250,000 to support hospital staff, volunteers and others on the front line caring for COVID-19 patients. The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will receive $250,000, enabling countries to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and supporting medical professionals and patients worldwide by providing critical aid and supplies Our thoughts and prayers are with the teams of doctors, nurses, scientists and volunteers at the frontline working day and night to fight this pandemic in our hometown of London and across the world. We support you. You are not alone. We are in this TOGETHER – Sandra Choi, Creative Director @nhswebsite @who

A post shared by Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) on

Suscríbete a Nuestro Newsletter

Issues Digitales

Videos 1.2k Issues 1.1k