Diseñadores de firmas de lujo donan 3 millones para combatir la pandemia

Donatella Versace hará un donativo por 400 mil dólares a San Raffaele Hospital, además destinará 100 mil dólares a la iniciativa Italia We Are With You, ésta donará ventiladores médicos a los diferentes hospitales de Italia.
Today we are all back in front of our computers and working hard. I love to see and interact with my teams, they make me laugh and sometimes it’s almost like we are all together again. But remember this today: you are not just working from home. You are home in a crisis, trying to work. Do your best! Donatella 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 💋 #AtHomeWithVersace #stayhome #staysafe #united
Por último, pero no por eso el menos importante, la famosa marca de zapatos, Jimmy Choo donará 250 mil dólares para ayudar a personal sanitario y voluntarios de hospitales. La donación se hará a través de la organización The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund,