Inspirada en los tiempos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Dior presenta su colección Haute Couture

View this post on Instagram

With the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection, @MariaGraziaChiuri explored a broad range of interpretations of femininity, and two contrasting versions are captured here in images by @BrigitteNiedermairStudio. A quote about repressed expression by Belgian Surrealist poet Marcel Mariën – 'Le Tableau Blanc', 1953, © Adagp, Paris 2020 – is embroidered in bias rouleaux across a tulle dress, while the spirit of artist Dorothea Tanning erupts as a flamboyant fluttering of pleats in a show-stopping shantung coat. #DiorCouture.