Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 07/07/2020

Inspirada en los tiempos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Dior presenta su colección Haute Couture

 

La moda es arte, se adapta al contexto social y es la mejor manera de contar historias a través de los ojos creativos de un diseñador. Maria Grazia Chiuri nos llevó de la mano a un sueño surrealista en el que los diseños de la nueva colección Otoño-Invierno en la Semana de la Alta Costura nos sumergen en un mundo de fantasía.

Dior Savoir Faire nos lleva a un viaje en el que la ilusión y los textiles se mezclan para envolvernos en un universo de sirenas y hadas, quienes se dejan llevar por el «pecado» y se convierten en diosas griegas al usar los vestidos especialmente diseñados para ellas.

La línea creativa que utilizó Maria Grazia Chiuri estuvo inspirada en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, pues al igual que en ese momento de la historia como el que vivimos, la industria de la moda se vio afectada. Por esta razón la firma francesa presenta su colección por medio de maniquíes miniatura.

 

La colección se estuvo trabajando durante la cuarentena; además la directora de Dior quiso que su colección estuviera inmersa en un mundo de magia con la participación de uno de sus directores de cine preferidos, Matteo Garrone, quien conquistó a Chiuri con su filme Tale of Tales; éste sin duda fue el parteaguas para que Dior lanzara su nueva colección inspirada en este mundo de fantasía que nos ha dejado encantados.

