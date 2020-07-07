Inspirada en los tiempos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Dior presenta su colección Haute Couture

La moda es arte, se adapta al contexto social y es la mejor manera de contar historias a través de los ojos creativos de un diseñador. Maria Grazia Chiuri nos llevó de la mano a un sueño surrealista en el que los diseños de la nueva colección Otoño-Invierno en la Semana de la Alta Costura nos sumergen en un mundo de fantasía.
View this post on Instagram
With the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection, @MariaGraziaChiuri explored a broad range of interpretations of femininity, and two contrasting versions are captured here in images by @BrigitteNiedermairStudio. A quote about repressed expression by Belgian Surrealist poet Marcel Mariën – 'Le Tableau Blanc', 1953, © Adagp, Paris 2020 – is embroidered in bias rouleaux across a tulle dress, while the spirit of artist Dorothea Tanning erupts as a flamboyant fluttering of pleats in a show-stopping shantung coat. #DiorCouture.
A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on
Dior Savoir Faire nos lleva a un viaje en el que la ilusión y los textiles se mezclan para envolvernos en un universo de sirenas y hadas, quienes se dejan llevar por el «pecado» y se convierten en diosas griegas al usar los vestidos especialmente diseñados para ellas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Delving deep into the world of enchantment the image of couture conjures up, the House is pleased to unveil the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri in the form of an exclusive film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial. Featuring a cast of fantastical characters, the miniature marvels are brought to life as dream-inducing creations. Click the link in bio to discover the film in its entirety. #DiorCouture
Una publicación compartida de Dior Official (@dior) el
La línea creativa que utilizó Maria Grazia Chiuri estuvo inspirada en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, pues al igual que en ese momento de la historia como el que vivimos, la industria de la moda se vio afectada. Por esta razón la firma francesa presenta su colección por medio de maniquíes miniatura.
View this post on Instagram
Behind the facade of 30 Avenue Montaigne, the beating heart of the house of Dior can be found in its fabled ateliers. For the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture, @MariaGraziaChiuri recaptured that sense of wonder with miniature dresses contained in a traveling trunk bearing the emblematic Paris facade. Specially handcrafted in Italy, the trunk, which appeared in the enigmatic film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial that presented the collection, recalls the Théâtre de la Mode touring exhibition that captivated all who saw it in Europe and the US in the mid-1940s. #DiorCouture © @AdrienDirand
A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on
La colección se estuvo trabajando durante la cuarentena; además la directora de Dior quiso que su colección estuviera inmersa en un mundo de magia con la participación de uno de sus directores de cine preferidos, Matteo Garrone, quien conquistó a Chiuri con su filme Tale of Tales; éste sin duda fue el parteaguas para que Dior lanzara su nueva colección inspirada en este mundo de fantasía que nos ha dejado encantados.
Take your seat to discover the exclusive livestream of the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, unveiled in a magical film directed by Matteo Garrone.#DiorCouture #PFW https://t.co/vi8Jq1VERN
— Dior (@Dior) July 6, 2020