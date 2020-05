Japón pagará la mitad de tu viaje para que lo visites

View this post on Instagram

Furukawacho Shopping Arcade was once called the east Nishiki and flourished. From that era, it has become a retro shopping street that continues to carefully cherish connections with people 👘🏮⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Would you like to visit Furukawamachi shopping street, and have a touch of real Japanese life in Kyoto⁉️⁣⁣ ⁣ ㊙️tag and share with a friend you would come here with❗️⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⛩For more ===> @japanoninsta⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ 📸 @tomokotoamu 👏👏👏⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣#japan #japon #kyotojapan #japanculture #japanpic #nipponpic #nippon #nihon #japanese #japan_focus #japan_of_insta #japanculture #japanphoto #japanlover #instajapan #igersjapan #japanlife