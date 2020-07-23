La histórica pasarela de Dior Cruise 2021 en la Piazza del Duomo de Lecce

Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 23/07/2020

Lecce, Italia, fue protagonista de una pasarela especial. Ahora Maria Grazia Chiuri hizo posible una villa iluminada para presentar la nueva colección Cruise 2021 de la firma francesa. La tradición italiana fue la inspiración de la directora creativa de Dior y sin duda la región de Puglia se sintió muy agradecida con el gran trabajo.

La colección completa y la escenografía fueron simplemente conmovedoras entre los asistentes. No es novedad ver que colección tras colección, Maria Grazia sigue dando increíbles sorpresas, ya que siempre procura cuidar cada detalle; en este caso reunió el arte tradicionalista de Puglia y lo combinó con el suyo: la moda.

Dior Cruise 2021 es una colección para todas esas mujeres amantes de la moda y de vestidos mitológicos que representen su lado clásico y minimalista; las tonalidades de cada prenda son blanco, negro, y el nude como el mayor protagonista de las piezas que presentó la diseñadora el 22 de julio pasado en el Doumo de Lecce.

Al ritmo de la música pizzica, las modelos hicieron su catwalk, mientras los invitados eran iluminados por la Cruise 2021 y la hermosa villa construida y creada únicamente para la especial ocasión.

