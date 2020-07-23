La histórica pasarela de Dior Cruise 2021 en la Piazza del Duomo de Lecce

View this post on Instagram

Collaborating on the scenography for this evening's unveiling of the #DiorCruise 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri, the multidisciplinary artist @Marinella.Senatore utilized the traditional luminarie lighted structures as a canvas for her text art, with 1.5km of LED flex tubing spelling out phrases on the theme of feminism and the empowerment of women. © Photo by @Alepix