La histórica pasarela de Dior Cruise 2021 en la Piazza del Duomo de Lecce

Lecce, Italia, fue protagonista de una pasarela especial. Ahora Maria Grazia Chiuri hizo posible una villa iluminada para presentar la nueva colección Cruise 2021 de la firma francesa. La tradición italiana fue la inspiración de la directora creativa de Dior y sin duda la región de Puglia se sintió muy agradecida con el gran trabajo.
View this post on Instagram
Collaborating on the scenography for this evening's unveiling of the #DiorCruise 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri, the multidisciplinary artist @Marinella.Senatore utilized the traditional luminarie lighted structures as a canvas for her text art, with 1.5km of LED flex tubing spelling out phrases on the theme of feminism and the empowerment of women. © Photo by @Alepix
A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on
La colección completa y la escenografía fueron simplemente conmovedoras entre los asistentes. No es novedad ver que colección tras colección, Maria Grazia sigue dando increíbles sorpresas, ya que siempre procura cuidar cada detalle; en este caso reunió el arte tradicionalista de Puglia y lo combinó con el suyo: la moda.
View this post on Instagram
Take a timelapse look at the construction of the spectacular set which just played host to the unveiling of the #DiorCruise 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri this evening. Requiring 12 days to assemble, the traditional luminarie weigh a total of 60 tons and feature 30,000 colored LED bulbs, while the catwalk takes 2.25 minutes to walk. © Photo by @Alepix
A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on
Dior Cruise 2021 es una colección para todas esas mujeres amantes de la moda y de vestidos mitológicos que representen su lado clásico y minimalista; las tonalidades de cada prenda son blanco, negro, y el nude como el mayor protagonista de las piezas que presentó la diseñadora el 22 de julio pasado en el Doumo de Lecce.
View this post on Instagram
To the pulsing rhythms of traditional pizzica music championed by @LaNotteDellaTaranta_Official and specially reinterpreted for the occasion by singer-songwriter @GiulianoSangiorgi_Official, conducted by @Paolo.Buonvino, and brought to life by the animated dancers of choreographer @SharonEyalDance, the #DiorCruise 2021 show from @MariaGraziaChiuri opened with a vaporous gown embroidered all over with wheat motifs, forging a link with the millenia-old identity of the Puglia region that inspired the collection, and symbolizing the femininity that is at the heart of the House.
A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on
Al ritmo de la música pizzica, las modelos hicieron su catwalk, mientras los invitados eran iluminados por la Cruise 2021 y la hermosa villa construida y creada únicamente para la especial ocasión.
View this post on Instagram
Inspired by the natural beauty, history, culture and crafts of the southern Italian region of Puglia in which the show was just held, and to which the Creative Director has a treasured family connection, discover the #DiorCruise 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri in full through the link in bio. © Photo by @Teresa.Ciocia
A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on