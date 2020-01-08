Mickey Mouse se convierte en la inspiración de Gucci
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 07/01/2020
Gucci celebra el año nuevo chino con una increíble colección de Mickey
La firma italiana ha decido unirse al a celebración del Año Nuevo Chino; como ya sabrás, este 2020 será el Año de la Rata, y que mejor manera de de festejarlo que con una una colección de la rata más querida de todos los tiempos de la mano de Gucci.
El 25 de enero iniciará el Año de la Rata, y sin duda la colección #DisneyXGucci es de las mejores que hemos visto, marcas Coach y Burberry han realizado este tipo de intervenciones en sus diseños, y ahora es turno de la casa Italiana, quien se aventuró a realizar el shooting de la colección en Disneyland junto al Mickey original que podemos en encontrar el el parque de diversiones.
Los diseños de la colección llevan una línea vintage, pues podemos ver prendas oversied tanto para hombres para mujeres, el print de Mickey en todas las piezas, hasta en las bolsas.
Disney X Gucci está disponible en línea y será parte de la colección Primavera/Verano 2019 y de la nueva Crucero 2020.
Recordemos que Gucci siempre lanza una colección inspirada en los animales que representan el Año Nuevo Chino; en 2019 nos sorprendieron con una del Año del Cerdo.