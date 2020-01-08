Mickey Mouse se convierte en la inspiración de Gucci

View this post on Instagram

Exclusive to Gucci.com, a specially designed lineup of #DisneyXGucci accessories are crafted in white matelassé quilted leather featuring colorful prints of Mickey Mouse, including two sizes of the #GGMarmont bag—shown here with Gucci ambassador and actress Ni Ni @captainmiao, a zip-around wallet and a card holder. @alessandro_michele #AlessandroMichele Discover the special collection through link in bio. ©Disney