Balmain presenta su colección en el río Sena

View this post on Instagram

What an incredible feeling it was to see everyone who came to support #BalmainSurSeine. Paris, we are stronger than ever together. It was very important to make this accessible to all. Thank you to all the incredible people involved, including @olivier_rousteing, the models, the dancers, the amazing @yseult___ and special thanks to @jcjousni all the teams on board. WE ARE #BALMAINENSEMBLE