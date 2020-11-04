¡Sí a los leather pants para este otoño 2020!
¡Toma nota de esta tendencia!
por: Regina Murillo
4 noviembre, 2020
¡Sí a los leather pants para este otoño 2020!
Las tendencias de este otoño-invierno se están convirtiendo en nuestra pequeña obsesión, por ello no perdemos ninguna oportunidad para saber cómo llevarlos y sacarles el máximo provecho.
Dentro de las increíbles propuestas que trae la nueva temporada, regresan los looks con pantalones efecto piel que siempre consiguen dar un efecto de impacto y sobre todo un estilo minimal. Ya sean largos, con pinzas, negros o de algún color, confiamos en que estos pantalones son todo un acierto para esta temporada, por eso hemos recopilado los looks en tendencia de las mejores vestidas con pantalones efecto piel para que te sirvan de inspiración.
Es más, no sólo pantalones leather everywhere! Atrévete a usar desde chamarras, faldas, shorts, abrigos y todo lo que te acomode y vaya con tu estilo.
Echa un vistazo a cómo lo hacen algunas de las it girls más famosas y con mayor estilo que conocemos, así como los mejores looks del más reciente Paris Fashion Week.
Es hora de arriesgarte y lucir espectacular en este otoño 2020, recuerda que la moda es para divertirse y romper las reglas.
Joggers
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Let’s talk leather joggers…everything we’ve been looking for to dress down our blazers 🖤And probably one of the most versatile pieces for your wardrobes 🙌🏼 http://liketk.it/2ZBrC
Una publicación compartida de Sarah & Philippa (@wearetwinset) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@sariiety during #cphfw www.thestyleograph.com Photographed by #thestyleograph #christianvierig #streetfashion #womensfashion #fashionphoto #fashionmoment #photooftheday #nofilter
Una publicación compartida de The Styleograph (@thestyleograph) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Today was a home love story 🍂 Autumn walks, bird watching, saw my sisters for coffee & cake and took my bike for a ride 🥰 #Hamburg
Una publicación compartida de Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne) el
Con tacones
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Wearing bag by @burberry, top by @styleaddict, and heels by @iroparis ❤️ #ootd #burberry #love
Una publicación compartida de Petra (@pepamack) el
Skinny
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Snake prints are coming in strong this season and your girl is not planning to be an exception to the rule 🐍
Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el
Bombachos
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@_jeanettemadsen_ during #pfw | www.thestyleograph.com #jeanettemadsen photographed by #thestyleograph #christianvierig #streetstyle #streetfashion #womensfashion #fashionphoto #fashionmoment #photooftheday #nofilter
Una publicación compartida de The Styleograph (@thestyleograph) el
Bicolor
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
C h 🖤 n e l details. In the mood of posting some old and unpublished streetstyle pics. 🤗 #chanel #streetstyle #paris
Una publicación compartida de Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne) el
Con botas
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el
Shorts/Faldas
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I think this was the last time I actually dared to wear shorts with no tights 😅
Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@josefinehj during #cphfw | www.thestyleograph.com Photographed by #thestyleograph #christianvierig #streetfashion #streetstyle #womensfashion #fashionphoto #fashionmoment #photooftheday #nofilter
Una publicación compartida de The Styleograph (@thestyleograph) el
Con loafers
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We’ve got so much love for leather trousers right now…but the question is, are you more of a legging fan or a jogger fan or both?! 🖤 http://liketk.it/30bd1 #liketkit @liketoknow.it
Una publicación compartida de Sarah & Philippa (@wearetwinset) el
Estilo vaqueros
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
First day of the leather pants seasons In @bottegaveneta via @netaporter #THENETSET ad
Una publicación compartida de Gala (@galagonzalez) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My home is cold but cute.🥰 Anzeige/Tag #hamburg
Una publicación compartida de Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne) el
Abrigos/Chamarras
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
photo credit @stylesightworldwide #newyorkfashionweek @nyfw | @tineandreaa @darjabarannik 📸 @thestyleograph __ #streetstyle #streetfashion #fashion #inspiration #outfit #style #styleinspiration #design #fashionweek #newyork #nyfw #ss20 #spring2020 #stylesightworldwide #thestyleograph #christianvierig #tineandrea #darjabarannik
Una publicación compartida de NS Fashion style (@nataliestore_com) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
😍😍#Repost @thestyleograph • • • • • • Paris, France @tinakunakey during #pfw www.thestyleograph.com #tinakunakey photographed by #thestyleograph #christianvierig #streetstyle #streetfashion #womensfashion #fashionphoto #fashionmoment #photooftheday #nofilter
Una publicación compartida de Claudia Flores Corsino (@claudia_f_corsino) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Wearing top by @orseund_iris, jacket by @neheraofficial and jeans by @agolde 💋 #ootd #basic
Una publicación compartida de Petra (@pepamack) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#streetstyle during #sfw www.thestyleograph.com Photographed by #thestyleograph #christianvierig #streetfashion #womensfashion #fashionphoto #fashionmoment #photooftheday #nofilter
Una publicación compartida de The Styleograph (@thestyleograph) el
Total look
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#newyorkfashionweek @nyfw | @_jeanettemadsen_ 📸 @thestyleograph __ #streetstyle #streetfashion #fashion #inspiration #outfit #style #styleinspiration #design #fashionweek #newyork #nyfw #ss20 #spring2020 #stylesightworldwide #thestyleograph #christianvierig #jeanettemadsen
Una publicación compartida de Style Sight WorldWide (@stylesightworldwide) el
De colores
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@leoniehanne during #pfw | www.thestyleograph.com #leoniehanne photographed by #thestyleograph #christianvierig #streetstyle #streetfashion #womensfashion #fashionphoto #fashionmoment #photooftheday #nofilter
Una publicación compartida de The Styleograph (@thestyleograph) el