¡Sí a los leather pants para este otoño 2020!

¡Toma nota de esta tendencia!

por: Regina Murillo

4 noviembre, 2020

Las tendencias de este otoño-invierno se están convirtiendo en nuestra pequeña obsesión, por ello no perdemos ninguna oportunidad para saber cómo llevarlos y sacarles el máximo provecho.

Dentro de las increíbles propuestas que trae la nueva temporada, regresan los looks con pantalones efecto piel que siempre consiguen dar un efecto de impacto y sobre todo un estilo minimal. Ya sean largos, con pinzas, negros o de algún color, confiamos en que estos pantalones son todo un acierto para esta temporada, por eso hemos recopilado los looks en tendencia de las mejores vestidas con pantalones efecto piel para que te sirvan de inspiración.

Es más, no sólo pantalones leather everywhere! Atrévete a usar desde chamarras, faldas, shorts, abrigos y todo lo que te acomode y vaya con tu estilo.

Echa un vistazo a cómo lo hacen algunas de las it girls más famosas y con mayor estilo que conocemos, así como los mejores looks del más reciente Paris Fashion Week.

Es hora de arriesgarte y lucir espectacular en este otoño 2020,  recuerda que la moda es para divertirse y romper las reglas.

Joggers

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Today was a home love story 🍂 Autumn walks, bird watching, saw my sisters for coffee & cake and took my bike for a ride 🥰 #Hamburg

Una publicación compartida de Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne) el

Con tacones

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Wearing bag by @burberry, top by @styleaddict, and heels by @iroparis ❤️ #ootd #burberry #love

Una publicación compartida de Petra (@pepamack) el

Skinny

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Snake prints are coming in strong this season and your girl is not planning to be an exception to the rule 🐍

Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el

Bombachos

Bicolor

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

C h 🖤 n e l details. In the mood of posting some old and unpublished streetstyle pics. 🤗 #chanel #streetstyle #paris

Una publicación compartida de Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne) el

Con botas

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Outfit of the day ☁️

Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el

Shorts/Faldas

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

I think this was the last time I actually dared to wear shorts with no tights 😅

Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el

Con loafers

Estilo vaqueros

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

First day of the leather pants seasons In @bottegaveneta via @netaporter #THENETSET ad

Una publicación compartida de Gala (@galagonzalez) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

My home is cold but cute.🥰 Anzeige/Tag #hamburg

Una publicación compartida de Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne) el

Abrigos/Chamarras

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

In a dark mood today 🍁

Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Pereira (@alexandrapereira) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Wearing top by @orseund_iris, jacket by @neheraofficial and jeans by @agolde 💋 #ootd #basic

Una publicación compartida de Petra (@pepamack) el

Total look

De colores