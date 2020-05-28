Conoce al médico que canta ópera a los enfermos de Covid-19

Alex Aldren es un doctor británico de 28 años que hace algún tiempo se alejó de la medicina para cumplir su sueño de cantar ópera. Sin embargo, ante la emergencia sanitaria por el Covid-19 ha decidido retomar su profesión, pero ahora además de salvar vidas canta a los enfermos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Charity single collaboration with @barts.choir coming out tomorrow! Raising money for @barts.charity . They are doing amazing things like buying iPads for isolated patients to talk to their families, 3D printing PPE, walkie-talkies to help staff communicate between isolation zones, and wellbeing rooms to help staff rest between shifts #covid19 #opera #nhs #charity #single #supportournhs #doctor #positivevibes #choir #musicvideo #amazingvoices #singing #healthcare #wellbeing #supporteachother
Una publicación compartida por Alex Aldren (@doctor_opera) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Such a pleasure to sing for my colleagues at the Royal London Hospital last week. As artists, I think it’s our job right now to keep spirits high, support our health workers and support each other #royallondonhospital #thankyounhs #operasingersofinstagram #nessundorma #opera #covid_19 #corona #singer #doctor
Una publicación compartida por Alex Aldren (@doctor_opera) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Our single is out! I’m so proud of @barts.choir and everyone involved. We are raising money with @barts.charity to support NHS staff and their patients through the #covid19 crisis. Incredible initiatives such as providing iPads for patients on isolation wards to speak with their families (some of whom for the last time) Please share and donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/#nhs #nhsheroes #nhscharity #panisangelicus #doctor #opera #doctoropera #operasingersofinstagram #musiciansagainstcovid19 #hope #powerofmusic #togetherness
Una publicación compartida por Alex Aldren (@doctor_opera) el