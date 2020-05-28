Coronavirus COVID-19
Conoce al médico que canta ópera a los enfermos de Covid-19

Escrito por: Arturo Marló / Fecha 28/05/2020

Alex Aldren es un doctor británico de 28 años que hace algún tiempo se alejó de la medicina para cumplir su sueño de cantar ópera. Sin embargo, ante la emergencia sanitaria por el Covid-19 ha decidido retomar su profesión, pero ahora además de salvar vidas canta a los enfermos.

Abandonó la medicina en 2016 para cumplir su sueño de convertirse en cantante de ópera y lo logró. Ahora que retomó su faceta de médico, aprovecha los pocos descansos para levantar el ánimo de sus compañeros y de los pacientes de Covid-19 en el Hospital Newham, en Londres.

A través de un video que ya circula en internet, Alex mostró su alegría tras regresar al Sistema Nacional de Salud británico: “Me siento increíblemente afortunado de estar trabajando y poder contribuir a luchar contra esta crisis, y de poder cantar aún así. Se ha convertido en algo habitual en el trabajo y estoy cantando mucho. Todo el mundo lo está disfrutando y yo también», aseguró.

Por si fuera poco, está recaudando fondos para apoyar al personal de dicho hospital y desea proporcionar tabletas para que pacientes en salas de aislamiento puedan hablar con sus familias (algunos de ellos por última vez), explica en su cuenta de Instagram.

Sin duda, un claro ejemplo de que aún  hay gente buena que desea ayudar a los demás, sin dejar de hacer lo que tanto le apasiona.
¿Qué te pareció su labor? ¿Verdad que canta espectacular?

