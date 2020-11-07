Así reaccionaron los famosos ante el triunfo de Joe Biden
CC: Getty Images Al parecer, el legado de Trump ha llegado a su fin.
por: Carolina Valdes
7 noviembre, 2020
Así reaccionaron los famosos ante el triunfo de Joe Biden
Esta semana comenzaron las elecciones para la Presidencia de Estados Unidos, y hoy se anunció que el demócrata Joe Biden venció al actual presidente, Donald Trump.
Joe Biden se convertirá en el presidente 46 de Estados Unidos, haciendo historia con Kamala Harris, quien será la primera vicepresidenta mujer en el país norteamericano.
Después de convertirse en el ganador de Pensilvania, Joe Biden superó el umbral de los 270 votos necesarios para ganar la Presidencia. Ante dicha noticia, varias celebs alrededor del mundo celebraron su victoria y lo postearon a través de redes sociales:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President. In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory. We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril. I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God. Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between. Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.
Una publicación compartida por Barack Obama (@barackobama) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️
Una publicación compartida por Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Today is a monumental day. No matter what side you are on, let’s take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation… DREAM BIG. Anything is possible. 🇺🇸
Una publicación compartida por Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is how you come together and make a difference. I am so proud America 💙 i feel hopeful for the future and for the lives of the people . Finally.
Una publicación compartida por Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
OMMMMGGGGGG WE DID ITTTTTTT!!!!!!WHEN BIDEN & KAMALA WINNNNNNNN🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Una publicación compartida por 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
WHAT. AN. INCREDIBLE. DAY🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️ wow. SO HAPPY.
Una publicación compartida por 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) el
No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Una publicación compartida por Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
WE DID IT!!!! I am so happy to be bringing in a child into the world with @joebiden and @kamalaharris as President and Vice President, where the believe in climate change and basic human rights! Thank you to everyone who spoke up and voted!!
Una publicación compartida por Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m eating ice cream for breakfast! Cheers @joebiden and @kamalaharris 🍦🍦🍦
Una publicación compartida por Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!
Una publicación compartida por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Estoy segura de q también los hombres de verdad también apoyarán el #bastaalaviolenciacontralamujer #ellassoyyo #noalaviolencia
Una publicación compartida por Gloria Trevi (@gloriatrevi) el
Y por supuesto los memes de la victoria de Joe Biden no se hicieron esperar:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Una publicación compartida por Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) el