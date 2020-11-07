Así reaccionaron los famosos ante el triunfo de Joe Biden

Esta semana comenzaron las elecciones para la Presidencia de Estados Unidos, y hoy se anunció que el demócrata Joe Biden venció al actual presidente, Donald Trump.

Joe Biden se convertirá en el presidente 46 de Estados Unidos, haciendo historia con Kamala Harris, quien será la primera vicepresidenta mujer en el país norteamericano.

Después de convertirse en el ganador de Pensilvania, Joe Biden superó el umbral de los 270 votos necesarios para ganar la Presidencia. Ante dicha noticia, varias celebs alrededor del mundo celebraron su victoria y lo postearon a través de redes sociales:

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020