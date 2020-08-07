Bill Skarsgård podría convertirse en el próximo Joker

¡Tendremos nuevo Joker y estará en manos de uno de los actores que más ha llamado la atención en los últimos años!
Matt Reeves será quien dirigirá el reinicio del caballero de la noche junto con el protagónico de Robert Pattinson… Sí, fue una decisión que los fans no tomaron de la mejor manera después de que Ben Affleck revivió el papel del Universo Extendido de DC.
Aunque no hay nada confirmado, un reciente ‘fan art’ de Bill Skarsgard como Joker nos hace imaginarlo en una batalla contra Batman y el mundo ruega por que esta opción sea tomada en cuenta.
View this post on Instagram
Joker (Bill Skarsgård). So there has been rumours that Joker will appear in The Batman sequel, and I think that Bill Skarsgård is the best choice for this universe. This is how I would like him to look like in flashbacks or maybe even when he shows up in the movie. I went for a more Mark Hamill animated series look, and with a touch of Arkhamverse. I think they should consider prosthetics and make his chin and nose longer as well as give him a wig. I would love to see something close to this against Robert Pattinsons Dark Knight. Got a lot of inspiration from @willgray_art for this piece, go check him out! (I also added a more saturated version on the second slide) 🦇 – What do you think, how can I improve? – Please Credit if you want to repost – #joker #billskarsgard #markhamill #thebatman #mattreeves #clownprinceofcrime #batmantheanimatedseries #jokerfanart #joaquinphoenix #jokermovie #cw #likeforlikes #like4likes #followforfollowback #followme #dc #dccomics #dceu #robertpattinson #batmanmovie #redhood #gotham #photoshop #digitalart #costumedesign #characterdesign #fancast #itchapter2 #skarsgård #zoekravitz
A post shared by Saarukan Suhanthan (@saarukan.psd) on
‘The Batman’ será la primera de lo que se espera sea una trilogía del encapotados, donde veremos por primera vez juntos a cuatro cuatro villanos, Carmine Falcone, Penguin, Catwoman y Riddler, interpretados por John Turturro, Colin Farell, Zoe Kravitz y Paul Dano respectivamente y se espera que para una segunda entrega pueda aparecer Joker.