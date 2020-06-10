Conoce a «Cocoa Puff»: el conejo gigante que está causando furor en redes sociales

¡Ternurotaaa!
Tener un conejo de mascota es algo habitual para muchas familias. Son pequeños, cariñosos y buenos compañeros. Una familia de Estados Unidos, decidió regalarle uno a su hija, pero a diferencia de los demás, «Cocoa Puff» es gigante.
“Se lo compramos a mi hija para su segundo cumpleaños”, contó en las redes sociales Lindsay, dueña del conejo de raza Gigante Continental, quien tiene una cuenta de Instagram que está causando furor. En ella, sus dueños comparten fotografías y videos de la vida diaria del conejo, quien vive como todo un rey a sus 2 años: “Nos impactó lo sociable que es… Simplemente no pudimos ponerlo en una jaula, porque quería estar con nosotros todo el tiempo”, explicó Lindsay.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Quite possibly the fastest I’ve ever seen Cocoa Puff move. —————————— 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 ——————————- For more positive vibes—follow ➡️ @big_cocoa_puff —————————— 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 —————————— Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free. ————————— 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗿 ————————— Please be aware that I am not a rabbit expert and you should always do your own research and consult your vet regarding your rabbit’s care. If you are concerned regarding how we care for Cocoa Puff please DM. Positive vibes only please. —-————————— 𝘁𝗮𝗴𝘀 —————————— #petvideo #petvideos #instabunny #rabbit #bunny #familypet #pets #petstagram #rabbitstagram #bunnygram #animals #petsofinstagram #rabbitsofinstagram #bunniesofinstagram #bunnyoftheday #animalsinfluence #rabbitsofig #petoftheday #animallover #animalsco #weeklyfluff #weeklyfluff
Una publicación compartida por Cocoa Puff the Giant Rabbit (@big_cocoa_puff) el
Por si fuera poco, es muy cariñoso: “Salta alrededor de la casa y luego duerme mucho durante el día. Cuando estás sentada en un cuarto viene y se acurruca a tu lado. Siempre quiere estar con personas. Los conejos necesitan espacio, son muy activos y hacen mucho ejercicio durante el día”, contaron en entrevista.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Sharing is caring. —————————— 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 ——————————- For more positive vibes—follow ➡️ @big_cocoa_puff —————————— 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 —————————— Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant (breed) rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free. ————————— 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗿 ————————— Please be aware that I am not a rabbit expert and you should always do your own research and consult your vet regarding your rabbit’s care. If you are concerned regarding how we care for Cocoa Puff please DM. Positive vibes only please. —-————————— 𝘁𝗮𝗴𝘀 —————————— #petvideo #petvideos #instabunny #rabbit #bunny #familypet #pets #petstagram #rabbitstagram #bunnygram #animals #petsofinstagram #rabbitsofinstagram #bunniesofinstagram #bunnyoftheday #animalsinfluence #rabbitsofig #petoftheday #animallover #animalsco #weeklyfluff #weeklyfluff
Una publicación compartida por Cocoa Puff the Giant Rabbit (@big_cocoa_puff) el
Además, resaltaron que su alimentación es a base de vegetales y frutas. El conejo llega a comer dos ensaladas verdes por día con trozos de zanahorias, así como manzanas, peras y tomates: “Lo que más amo es que pude ver como mis hijos se volvieron amables con todos los seres vivos. «Cocoa Puff» les enseñó sobre responsabilidad, empatía, amor y compasión. Nunca pensé que una mascota podía darle esas lecciones de vida a mis hijos”, contó la madre de familia.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Failed attempt at trying to get Cocoa Puff to take a few steps. 😜 —————————— 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 ——————————- For more positive vibes—follow ➡️ @big_cocoa_puff —————————— 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 —————————— Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant (breed) rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free. ————————— 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗿 ————————— Please be aware that I am not a rabbit expert and you should always do your own research and consult your vet regarding your rabbit’s care. If you are concerned regarding how we care for Cocoa Puff please DM. Positive vibes only please. —-————————— 𝘁𝗮𝗴𝘀 —————————— #petvideo #petvideos #instabunny #rabbit #bunny #familypet #pets #petstagram #rabbitstagram #bunnygram #animals #petsofinstagram #rabbitsofinstagram #bunniesofinstagram #bunnyoftheday #animalsinfluence #rabbitsofig #petoftheday #animallover #animalsco #weeklyfluff #weeklyfluff #heyjenlookatme
Una publicación compartida por Cocoa Puff the Giant Rabbit (@big_cocoa_puff) el
Como verás, «Cocoa Puff» es toda una estrella que, estamos seguros, ya se ganó tu corazón.
¿Verdad que su tamaño es impresionante?