Conoce la casa de espejos que se pierde en la belleza de los paisajes

View this post on Instagram

⁠⠀ SONG MIRROR, a new musical performance at Mirage Gstaad on Saturday 29 February at 12 noon. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Six chorale vocalists from the @lamasterchorale will activate the sculpture, performing in and around Mirage Gstaad. The original composition uses layers of language – words and phrases like ‘Is anyone listening,’ ‘you know more than I know,’ and ‘sunset’ and transforms them into hypnotic overtones that will be amplified across the sculpture and landscape.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ It is free and open to the public, more information via elevation1049.org⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ #dougaitken #miragegstaad #mirage #gstaad #switzerland #lumafoundation #sannen #elevation1049 @elevation1049 ⁠⠀