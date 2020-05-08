Coronavirus COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Notas relacionadas Mapa casos en México
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lanza su propia marca de tequila mexicano

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lanza su propia marca de tequila mexicano

Escrito por: Arturo Marló / Fecha 08/05/2020

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lanza su propia marca de tequila mexicano

Sin duda, el tequila es la bebida alcohólica más emblemática de México con mayor éxito en el extranjero. Es por esto, que Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson decidió tener su propia marca.

Se trata de ‘Teremana’, un tequila que aunque estaba planeado ser lanzado hasta los primeros meses de 2020, acaba de salir a la luz en plena cuarentena.

La presentación se llevó a cabo durante el cumpleaños número 48 del actor, quien a través de sus redes sociales compartió fotografías y videos para dar a conocer este tequila, que es ultra premium de excelente sabor y de origen responsable, elaborado cariño que busca ser un puente para lograr que las personas se unan y convivan en momentos felices. Además, se destaca por respetar el proceso tradicional del destilado que, por cierto, tiene todas sus instalaciones en Jalisco, y utiliza alambiques de cobre “para obtener un líquido más limpio y suave”. Mira cómo dio la noticia el popular actor.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

* with a lil’ 4yr old tornado 🌪 running around 😂❤️ This Mother’s Day, I’m sending out XTRA LOVE to all the TereMamas out there who’ve been tirelessly wearing all those extra hats from being a chef, teacher, entertainer, nurse and #1 play date for your babies at home – this drink is for you. When you spoil your mamas this weekend, remember the magic ingredient is whatever their favorite spice, fruit or flavor is. It’s up to her, cos Teremana goes with everything. Remember to send in your videos of those beautiful faces being served their special Mamaritas this weekend. Most importantly, have a happy, healthy and safe Mother’s Day. And rose petals in the drink is always a beautiful touch 😉🌹 #Mamaritas 🥃 #Teremamas 🖤 #MothersDay

Una publicación compartida por therock (@therock) el

Con esto, The Rock se une al negocio que varios famosos han decidido emprender. Y es que, recordemos que Ryan Reynolds también tiene su propia marca de tequila, cuyo mercado principal se encuentra en Estados Unidos.
¿Te gustaría probarlo? ¿Qué te parece su marca?

Suscríbete a Nuestro Newsletter

Issues Digitales

Videos 1.2k Issues 1.1k