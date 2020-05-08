Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lanza su propia marca de tequila mexicano

Sin duda, el tequila es la bebida alcohólica más emblemática de México con mayor éxito en el extranjero. Es por esto, que Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson decidió tener su propia marca.
Se trata de ‘Teremana’, un tequila que aunque estaba planeado ser lanzado hasta los primeros meses de 2020, acaba de salir a la luz en plena cuarentena.
* with a lil’ 4yr old tornado 🌪 running around 😂❤️ This Mother’s Day, I’m sending out XTRA LOVE to all the TereMamas out there who’ve been tirelessly wearing all those extra hats from being a chef, teacher, entertainer, nurse and #1 play date for your babies at home – this drink is for you. When you spoil your mamas this weekend, remember the magic ingredient is whatever their favorite spice, fruit or flavor is. It’s up to her, cos Teremana goes with everything. Remember to send in your videos of those beautiful faces being served their special Mamaritas this weekend. Most importantly, have a happy, healthy and safe Mother’s Day. And rose petals in the drink is always a beautiful touch 😉🌹 #Mamaritas 🥃 #Teremamas 🖤 #MothersDay
Big @teremana love to our Seven Bucks Companies @jonesworks team raising a Feliz Cinco De Mayo toast 🥃 Best team in the biz. Repost @jonesworks ・・・ The @jonesworks team is celebrating #CincoDeMayo with our favorite @teremana 🥃 #TeremanaTuesday #ComeHaveADrink #TeamJonesworks
