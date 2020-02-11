El retoque estético de Harry del que todos hablan
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 11/02/2020
Harry se sometió un tratamiento estético
El diario británico sensacionalista «The Sun» aseguró, según una fuente anónima, que Harry recurrió a la prestigiosa clínica Philip Kingsley para realizarse un implante capilar, pues al igual que su hermano, el príncipe William, el esposo de Meghan, padece un gran problema de calvicie que heredaron de su padre Carlos.
Otros medios, además del The Sun, han informado que Meghan fue realmente quien le pidió a Harry que se tratara el problema de calvicie y él accedió.
Lo que sí es un hecho es que de 2018, año en el que se casó con Meghan, hoy en día que ha dejado de ser Duque de Sussex se ha notado un crecimiento en su cabellera, pues antes de la boda tenía menos pelo.
