Emma Watson escondió el libro «Mujercitas» en 38 países
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 19/12/2019
La actriz será la elfa de los libros esta Navidad
Navidad es el momento perfecto para dar felicidad y sorpresas al mundo, es por eso que Emma Watson será una vez más el hada de los libros y esconderá alrededor de todo el mundo 2,000 copias del «Mujercitas».
Cada copia tendrá una nota inspiradora que la actriz escribió con su puño y letra para todos aquellos que encuentren el libro.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
«I like good strong words that mean something» – little Women. Fairies in Hong Kong are hiding copies of the film tie in to Little Women. We are in love with this edition of the book! If you’re quick you may still be able to find one of these books around Tai Kwun, Caine Road and Sogo. About the book: Generations of readers young and old, male and female, have fallen in love with the March sisters of Louisa May Alcott’s most popular and enduring novel, Little Women. Here are talented tomboy and author-to-be Jo, tragically frail Beth, beautiful Meg, and romantic, spoiled Amy, united in their devotion to each other and their struggles to survive in New England during the Civil War. Little Women brought Louisa May Alcott lasting fame and fortune, and far from being the «girl’s book” her publisher requested, it explores such timeless themes as love and death, war and peace, the conflict between personal ambition and family responsibilities, and the clash of cultures between Europe and America. #ibelieveinbookfairies #littlewomen #lwbookfairies #littlewomenmovie #littlewomenfilm #bookstagram #instabooks #bookobsessed #bookaddict #emmawatson #louisamayalcott #bookfairies #bookfairiesworldwide #bookfairieshongkong #littlewomenbook.
Emma Watson cuenta con una iniciativa para repartir increíbles libros en todo el mundo; la activista inició con este movimiento en marzo de 2017, y ahora que se estrenará la película «Mujercitas», el próximo 25 de diciembre, la actriz quiere que el mundo entero tenga la oportunidad de leer el clásico de la escritora Louisa May Alcott.
A través de la cuenta oficial The Book Fairies puedes descubrir en qué lugares del mundo hay libros; hasta ahora ya se encontraron los primeros en Londres, Nueva York, Hong Kong, Canadá y Australia. Aún no sabemos en qué ciudad de nuestro país la actriz enviará una de estas copias, pero esperamos conocer pronto al afortunado.
¿Crees en las hadas de los libros?