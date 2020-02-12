Las 5 parejas más famosas de este 2020
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 12/02/2020
Las parejas perfectas no exis… 😍❤
San Valentín está a días de llegar y no podemos evitar derramar miel con las parejas que se han robado nuestro corazón este 2020. Además de las películas románticas, Hollywood nos ha traído una probadita de lo que es el amor de verdad con las parejas de nuestras celebs favoritas.
Sin duda compartir el set a muchos de estos actores los ha flechado y a nosotros también nos ha enamorado verlos juntos en la vida real.
Este es nuestro top 5 para que creas un poquito más en el amor:
Rooney y Joaquin Phoenix
Se conocieron en la película de HER, después mantuvieron una relación de amigos por correo electrónico.
Lucy Boynton y Rami Malek
Fue un amor a primera vista, el romance entre Lucy y Rami se dio mientras filmaban la película de Bohemian Rhapsody.
Dylan Sprouse y Barbara Palvin
Cole Sprouse y Lili Reinhart
Los gemelos en acción no perdieron el tiempo y encontraron el amor junto a dos de las mujeres más guapas de Hollywood. Dylan lleva un increíble relación junto a la modelo Barbara Palvin, mientras que Cole quedó flechado por la belleza de Lili en la serie de Riverdale.
Meghan Markle y Harry
Esta pareja tiene que estar en nuestro top 5, pues renunciaron a su cargo real para luchar por su sueños de pareja y como padres de Archie, pero quien más pudo haber sufrido con esta decisión sin duda fue Harry, quien tuvo que dejar atrás a su familia para proteger a su amada Meghan.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA