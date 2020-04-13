Selena Gomez se inspiró en el beauty look de Rihanna

Recientemente la cantante de 27 años lanzó un nuevo sencillo, Boyfriend, en cuyo videoclip luce como toda una femme fatale. Selena Gomez se ha convertido en la intérprete pop favorita del momento; desde que regresó al spotlight a finales del año pasado se ha ganado más fans en este 2020.
View this post on Instagram
I was so excited to share my shoot with @interviewmag and my conversation with @amyschumer prior to this horrible pandemic. Since it’s coming out today, I just want to remind everyone to please stay safe at home. 🌼 thank you to every person involved!! #interviewmag
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
En el shooting para la portada de la revista Interview lució un look inspirado en Rihanna; las trenzas, el maquillaje y el outfit nos recuerdan a RiRi cuando se encontraba en uno de sus mejores momentos como cantante. Ahora la intérprete de «Rare» hace historia luciendo más sexy que nunca; sin duda ha demostrado ser una Selena totalmente renovada y lista para mostrar su talento y belleza al mundo entero.
View this post on Instagram
At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on
La celeb llevó dos trenzas kilométricas y un maquillaje que le da un efecto bronceado, mientras que el make up en los ojos es en tonos terrosos, lo cual hace que luzca similar al beauty look de la intérprete de Shine Bright Like a Diamond.
El stylist del shooting estuvo protagonizado por las marcas Morphew y Balenciega. El staff hizo un súper trabajo con la celeb y no podemos negar que sacaron su lado RiRi con éxito. ¿Te gusto su estilo?