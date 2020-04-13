Coronavirus COVID-19
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 13/04/2020

Selena Gomez se inspiró en el beauty look de Rihanna

 

Recientemente la cantante de 27 años lanzó un nuevo sencillo, Boyfriend, en cuyo videoclip luce como toda una femme fatale. Selena Gomez se ha convertido en la intérprete pop favorita del momento; desde que regresó al spotlight a finales del año pasado se ha ganado más fans en este 2020.

En el shooting para la portada de la revista Interview lució un look inspirado en Rihanna; las trenzas, el maquillaje y el outfit nos recuerdan a RiRi cuando se encontraba en uno de sus mejores momentos como cantante. Ahora la intérprete de «Rare» hace historia luciendo más sexy que nunca; sin duda ha demostrado ser una Selena totalmente renovada y lista para mostrar su talento y belleza al mundo entero.

La celeb llevó dos trenzas kilométricas y un maquillaje que le da un efecto bronceado, mientras que el make up en los ojos es en tonos terrosos, lo cual hace que luzca similar al beauty look de la intérprete de Shine Bright Like a Diamond.

El stylist del shooting estuvo protagonizado por las marcas Morphew y Balenciega. El staff hizo un súper trabajo con la celeb y no podemos negar que sacaron su lado RiRi con éxito. ¿Te gusto su estilo?

 

