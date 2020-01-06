500 millones de animales muertos en Australia; 500 mil dólares aporta cada celebridad
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 06/01/2020
¡Australia está en llamas!
El mundo entero tiene los ojos puestos en Australia tras perder un estimado de 500 millones de animales tras los incendios forestales masivos en los últimos días de 2019 e inicios del año.
Hasta ahora los incendios han dejado 9 personas muertas, 8 millones de hectáreas quemadas, miles sin hogares y 50 mil koalas heridos, de los cuales sólo ha sobrevivido la mitad y los demás se han quedado sin hábitat.
La situación en Australia es realmente desgarradora; las celebridades han comenzado con una campaña masiva de donaciones para salvar a estos animales que habitan en terreno australiano.
Las celebs han compartido una imagen con todas las asociaciones a las que se pueden donar. Cada celebridad elige una y dona 500,000 dólares.
Entre los famosos que han contribuido a la causa están: los actores de origen australiano Nicole Kidman y Hugh Jackman.
Las cantantes estadounidenses Pink y Hilary Duff.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️
The next photo is absolutely gut wrenching. The fires in beautiful Australia are covering the entire country 14.7 million acres have burned. That is an unfathomable number. Half a billion animals GONE. Burned alive. 💔💔 its a strange feeling of guilt to be enjoying my honeymoon in South Africa in a similar landscape where the animals are healthy and free and such devastating circumstances for others occurring at the same moment. Homes burned, people displaced and unfortunately some lives lost. @Matthewkoma and I are coming up with a number that we feel comfortable with to donate and will keep you posted on that. Please do what you can
También el ganador del Oscar Leonardo DiCaprio y la actriz Eva Longoria han compartido un fuerte mensaje que publicó la activista ambientalista Greta Thunberg.
Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires. (Photo: Matthew Abbott for The New York Times)
«Australia está en llamas. Y el verano apenas está iniciando. 2019 fue un año con el mayor récord de sequía. Ahora la temperatura fuera de Sydney es de 48.9 grados centígrados . Se estima que han muerto 500 millones de animales a causa de los incendios forestales. Han muerto 20 personas y miles se han quedado sin hogar. El fuego se ha esparcido 2/3 a nivel nacional. De acuerdo con el Sydney Morning Herald, el fuego ha cubierto glaciares de Nueva Zelanda, provocando que se calienten y se derritan más rápido
«Esto tiene que cambiar ahora. Mis pensamientos están con las personas australianas afectadas por estos devastadores incendios», mencionó la activista en su publicación a través de Instagram.
Además miles de voluntarios han estado entre el fuego salvando la vida de varias especies; éstas son las increíbles imágenes que ha compartido The Sydney Morning Herald.
This is Mallacoota, in Victoria's East Gippsland region, where day turned into blood red night on Saturday afternoon. Families with babies are stranded after being told they could not be evacuated via Navy ships because their children were under five. But flights out of the area were grounded due to the smoke. "Both of my children have shown respiratory issues because of four days of constant smoke," said Sarah Beer, who has children aged one and three. "We need to get out of the smoke but there are no planes or choppers going anywhere. We are still stuck." 📸 Justin McManus
We just had to share more photos of water tanker driver Damian Campbell-Davys and his new friend, a koala he’s dubbed the “Tinny Arse” after a friend Liz “who always wins at the races”, he said. “This one was also a winner – fires were burning around him on both sides.” Mr Campbell-Davys got an unexpected cab mate when he spotted this juvenile koala staggering out from a row of pine trees after fires tore through the region near the southern NSW town of Nerriga Photos by @kate.geraghty #australianfires #nswfires
Al respecto países como Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Hong Kong. Francia y Alemania han enviado donaciones a las diferentes organizaciones australianas.