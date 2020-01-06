500 millones de animales muertos en Australia; 500 mil dólares aporta cada celebridad

Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 06/01/2020

¡Australia está en llamas!

El mundo entero tiene los ojos puestos en Australia tras perder un estimado de 500 millones de animales tras los incendios forestales masivos en los últimos días de 2019 e inicios del año.

Hasta ahora los incendios han dejado 9 personas muertas, 8 millones de hectáreas quemadas, miles sin hogares y 50 mil koalas heridos, de los cuales sólo ha sobrevivido la mitad y los demás se han quedado sin hábitat.

La situación en Australia es realmente desgarradora; las celebridades han comenzado con una campaña masiva de donaciones para salvar a estos animales que habitan en terreno australiano.

Las celebs han compartido una imagen con todas las asociaciones a las que se pueden donar. Cada celebridad elige una y dona 500,000 dólares.

Entre los famosos que han contribuido a la causa están: los actores de origen australiano Nicole Kidman y Hugh Jackman.

Las cantantes estadounidenses Pink y Hilary Duff.

También el ganador del Oscar Leonardo DiCaprio y la actriz Eva Longoria han compartido un fuerte mensaje que publicó la activista ambientalista Greta Thunberg.

Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires. (Photo: Matthew Abbott for The New York Times)

«Australia está en llamas. Y el verano apenas está iniciando. 2019 fue un año con el mayor récord de sequía. Ahora la temperatura fuera de Sydney es de 48.9 grados centígrados . Se estima que han muerto 500 millones de animales a causa de los incendios forestales. Han muerto 20 personas y miles se han quedado sin hogar. El fuego se ha esparcido 2/3 a nivel nacional. De acuerdo con el Sydney Morning Herald, el fuego ha cubierto glaciares de Nueva Zelanda, provocando que se calienten y se derritan más rápido

«Esto tiene que cambiar ahora. Mis pensamientos están con las personas australianas afectadas por estos devastadores incendios», mencionó la activista en su publicación a través de Instagram.

Además miles de voluntarios han estado entre el fuego salvando la vida de varias especies; éstas son las increíbles imágenes que ha compartido The Sydney Morning Herald.

Al respecto países como Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Hong Kong. Francia y Alemania han enviado donaciones a las diferentes organizaciones australianas.

