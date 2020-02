Kylie Jenner ser convirtió en María Antonieta de Austria

View this post on Instagram

For @kyliejenner, everything’s coming up roses. Head to the link in our bio to see the full cover story and read her interview. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Photography: @morellibrothers⁣⁣ Fashion editor: @joannahillman ⁣⁣ Interview: @christinelennonplus2⁣⁣ Hair: @jesushair⁣⁣ Makeup: @makeupbyariel ⁣⁣ Manicure: @chaunlegend⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Kylie wears @dolcegabbaba, @bulgari, and @beladora