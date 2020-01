¿Y ahora los koalas? Al parecer el incendio ha terminado con esta especie

View this post on Instagram

A heartwarming video of a firefighter caring for a thirsty koala 🐨🇦🇺 Respect goes out to all the firefighters and volunteers doing their bit for Australia 🙏 Video by Oakbank Balhanna CFS – – Remind you that there are some links to some good causes which you can donate to. – www.koalahospital.org.au www.rfs.nsw.gov.au www.cfa.vic.gov.au www.givit.org.au www.cfsfoundation.org.au www.redcross.org.au