Joan MacDonald, la mujer de 73 años más fit de Instagram

Transformation isn’t just about losing weight. Transformation can be about so much more! Certainly this has been my long, slow journey.💕💕 On the left I was visiting my own mother in a nursing home and seeing her health rapidly deteriorating. It absolutely broke my heart, and yet it was also frustrating to see her just accept her fate and refuse to fight to make things better. When my own daughter reached out to me and offered to help, it was like coming full circle. I was at a real cross roads. Do I follow in the footsteps of my mother, or do I try to break free of the cycle and create a different outcome for myself. I know so many of you want to know about the diet and the training, but what I can’t stress enough to you, is the importance of developing your mind. Throughout the past 3 years I have been deeply challenged, many times in tears 😭,and feeling like I was so slow to learn, BUT I did not give up. 👵🏼👵🏼. Since I started this journey 3 years ago I’ve learned to use an I-phone, I’ve learned to use apps (though they still seem complicated to me!) I’m even learning a new language (Spanish!). I’ve learned to be more confident in front of a camera and trust myself at interviews, and I’ve just gained so much more confidence and optimism about making my life better in general. Even my relationship with my husband has improved because I’m just a happier person. 🥰 That’s a pretty wonderful place to be this late in the game. 🙏 So, for those of you think more about losing weight, I am telling you, sometimes the weight we need to lose is more than the pounds on the scale. Sometimes we need to lose our negative self-talk, our feelings of failure, our lack of confidence in ourselves and in the world. Sometimes it’s the internal transformation that is its own best reward. I hope you learn to choose to be happy! With love Joan 💕