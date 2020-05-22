Joan MacDonald, la mujer de 73 años más fit de Instagram

¡Estamos en shock! Después de conocer la historia de MacDonald te inspirarás a continuar por la vida fit. Un día estás viendo cuentas nuevas en Instagram y de pronto te encuentras con esta gran guerrera. Joan MacDonald es madre y una sexy abuelita de 73 años que ha conquistado nuestra alma fitness.
Transformation isn’t just about losing weight. Transformation can be about so much more! Certainly this has been my long, slow journey.💕💕 On the left I was visiting my own mother in a nursing home and seeing her health rapidly deteriorating. It absolutely broke my heart, and yet it was also frustrating to see her just accept her fate and refuse to fight to make things better. When my own daughter reached out to me and offered to help, it was like coming full circle. I was at a real cross roads. Do I follow in the footsteps of my mother, or do I try to break free of the cycle and create a different outcome for myself. I know so many of you want to know about the diet and the training, but what I can’t stress enough to you, is the importance of developing your mind. Throughout the past 3 years I have been deeply challenged, many times in tears 😭,and feeling like I was so slow to learn, BUT I did not give up. 👵🏼👵🏼. Since I started this journey 3 years ago I’ve learned to use an I-phone, I’ve learned to use apps (though they still seem complicated to me!) I’m even learning a new language (Spanish!). I’ve learned to be more confident in front of a camera and trust myself at interviews, and I’ve just gained so much more confidence and optimism about making my life better in general. Even my relationship with my husband has improved because I’m just a happier person. 🥰 That’s a pretty wonderful place to be this late in the game. 🙏 So, for those of you think more about losing weight, I am telling you, sometimes the weight we need to lose is more than the pounds on the scale. Sometimes we need to lose our negative self-talk, our feelings of failure, our lack of confidence in ourselves and in the world. Sometimes it’s the internal transformation that is its own best reward. I hope you learn to choose to be happy! With love Joan 💕
La historia de nuestra fitgirl nos tiene realmente inspirados, pues hace dos años Joan no lucía como ahora. En 2018 la también influencer decidió transformar su vida y comenzó un entrenamiento de rutinas en casa y a comer únicamente alimentos sanos, incluso en su cuenta comparte algunas de sus deliciosas recetas.
My latest YouTube video, “what I eat in a day” is now up. Link is in my bio . 🎊 It’s something that I’ve been working on for you these past couple of weeks. It hasn’t been easy to take all the videos and talk as I’m cooking let me tell you. 😅 Just three years ago I didn’t even know how to turn a cell phone on 🥴!! For those of you that are new to “macro-based” nutrition, I’ll try to explain it simply for you. Instead of my coach giving me a standard meal plan to follow, she tells me how many carbohydrates, protein, and fats I need to eat at each meal. All food is made up of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. All Whole Foods are usually a mix of 2-3 of them. For instance broccoli has some carbohydrates and protein in it. Nuts have fats, carbohydrates and proteins in them. Red meat is made of protein and fats . I can make my meals with whatever ingredients I want, as long as the total for the meal matches what my coach wrote for me. This way of doing things help to teach me how to make balanced meals, and keeps my blood sugar quite regular throughout the day. I don’t calculate the macros with a pen and paper, which would be very confusing to me. 👵🏼 I use an app called @my.macros that I’ve created a custom food list for. It has all the macros for all the foods I eat in its data so all i do is enter the ingredients for a meal I want to eat and let the app calculate the totals. If a macro gets too high I just adjust the amount of an ingredient until the meal adds up the way it’s supposed to. 💕 If you have any questions I’ll do my best to answer them. I do recommend that you follow my coach’s team @thewonderwomenofficial as they are the real experts and have quite a bit of great information about these things. I hope you like my video! With love Joan 💕 —> https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DhbZAjhE7bU
Joan tiene 761 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram y además de compartirnos su estilo de vida saludable también ha publicado cuál es su secreto para mantener su figura. Resulta que la fitgirl toma clases de yoga, funcional y también pesas.
I just started to learn how to barbell squat this year. 😅 Leggings are by @womensbest for those of you wondering. Who would like to see me come up with my own clothing line with WB? 💪 . I’m no expert on these and I’m limited in my Range of Motion but here are a couple of tips that I picked up from my coaches @yourhealthyhedonista and @jeanjacquesbarrett : 1) get tight for each rep! I’m trying to squeeze my abs and then take a full deep breath into my mid section and hold it until the rep is done 😅 2) I really have to think about pulling that bar into my back as I squat down so I’m not so wobbly 3) this one is really hard but I’m trying! I am thinking of pushing my knees out as I push back up when I’m at the bottom. Sometimes I get it, and sometimes I don’t. . I started squatting on the Smith machine last year, and this year I’ve graduated to barbell squats. As you can see I use knee sleeves to protect my old knees and they work like a charm. These are by @mbslingshot and I wear a size XXL ☺️ . Listen, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about trying to learn, allowing yourself to make mistakes, and keeping a positive attitude. I am far from perfect but I keep on trying to get better and I cut myself a lot of slack. 👻 Don’t let fear or doubt or old habits stop you from growing. If I can do it trust me, you can do it too! ❤️❤️👵🏼👵🏼 . #womensbestwear #tscathlete #fitover70 #girlswhopowerlift #bodybuilding
¡Sin duda toda una inspiración fitness que debes seguir ahora! Nunca es tarde para cambiar tu estilo de vida y lucir más joven.
Don’t get discouraged by how far you have to go. On the right I was 3 months into this journey and I just took it one day at a time. I honestly had no idea that I would end up where I am today. I just wanted to be off my medication. I can remember that getting down to the 150s was a pretty impossible dream. When I finally reached 156 lbs in the summer of 2017, I was worried that if I lost any more weight I would look flabby and frail. Michelle asked me to trust her and just be patient with the process. A year later, 2018, I was in the 140s pretty comfortably, and still seeing some exciting changes. I thought that would be as good as it gets. 😅 Now here I am yet another year later, and comfortably in the 130s. Michelle now tells me that she plans for me to be in the 120s by next fall, just by continuing slowly the way we’ve been going. That still seems impossible to me but I now know to just trust the process. 💕💕💕 . Have a wonderful holiday season everyone. Love yourself enough to make the changes you need to have the health you desire. 🤶🏻🤶🏻🤶🏻 . #transformation #diet #weightlosstips #weightloss #fitover70.
Lo más cool es que Joan ama México y vive en el oasis de la Riviera Maya. Go, girl!
Here’s another goodie from when my daughter showed me how to pose. 😅😅 Did you know how hard posing is??? 😱😱 it’s worse that a workout let me tell you! I wanted to talk about the importance of looking and feeling good when you head to the gym. I NEVER would have thought it made a difference even a year ago. I just wore what fit me, and I didn’t care too much about the cut or the colors. Usually I wore a baggy t-shirt and some cheap leggings and old shoes. 🙈🙈. When Michelle took me shopping on my March trip this year to @forever21 I thought she was crazy. BUT!! When I actually tried a few nice pieces on, like this two piece, I realized that it really helped me feel differently about myself when I looked in the mirror. Having some cute workout clothes helped me to stop seeing an “old, overweight” woman (who I used to be) and to start seeing myself as a spry young woman of 73 who was working hard in the gym! 🐣🐣 I’m interested to know what your favorite brands are to wear to the gym. There are so many out there these days. What do you look for in gym clothes? Are you afraid to wear fitted clothes to the gym? Are there any colors you prefer? . . #fitover70 #gymapparel #gymwear #oldermodel #silverhair #fitness #fitspo #gymspo #grandma #agingbackwards #bodypositive
