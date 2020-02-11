Lleva un look prisma en tu cabellera

View this post on Instagram

People often ask me how I rinse out my rainbows without having to worry about the colors bleeding at all… That’s one of the reasons I love @pulpriothair so much! Look at how that water runs out of the hair CLEAR!!! 🌈🌈🌈🌈 always rinse with cold water, and don’t shampoo when you’re rinsing out fresh Pulp Riot semi’s. If the hair feels a little thirsty sometimes I’ll condition the ends, but I rarely do since Pulp is enriched with amazing ingredients such as quinoa, which leaves the hair feeling better AFTER the color service than before! #pulpriothair #riotsquad