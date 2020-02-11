Lleva un look prisma en tu cabellera
Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 11/02/2020
¡Los colores se apoderan de tu melena!
El pelo en tono prisma es la tendencia que está moviendo al mundo de la belleza, ahora los colores pastel en el cabello se pueden combinar con reflejos que dan un efecto óptico parecido a un prisma.
Paint <outside> the lines . . COLOR- @pulpriothair @brazilianbondbuilder #b3 using my #haloprism technique . STYLING- @alkalibeauty #4play #plump . TOOLS- @color_map @framar . . . . . @behindthechair_com #oneshothairawards #oneshot #btconeshot19_unconventionalcolor #btconeshot19_vibrant #theunicorntribe #pulpriothair #riotsquad #alkalibeauty #taotam #unicorntribe #brazilianbondbuilder #b3disruptors #fabhairbyjosh #vividhair #haircolor #hairstyles #colormap #pulpriot #modernsalon #behindthechair #rainbowhair #pastelhair #unicornhair #mermaidhair
Esta tendencia es de las más divertidas y coloridas hasta ahora, y aunque tendrás que pasar muchas horas en el salón, seguramente valdrá la pena este cambio de look. Además puedes jugar con estos tonos, no necesariamente tienes que llevarlo en arcoíris o en toda tu melena, también puedes elegir llevar el efecto prisma en algunas partes de tu cabello.
Esta técnica sólo la puede hacer un experto y no creerás lo complicada que es, pues tienen que ir pintando línea por línea, por lo que te recomendamos ir con todo el tiempo del mundo para que tu pelo quede como toda una obra de arte hecha prisma.
People often ask me how I rinse out my rainbows without having to worry about the colors bleeding at all… That’s one of the reasons I love @pulpriothair so much! Look at how that water runs out of the hair CLEAR!!! 🌈🌈🌈🌈 always rinse with cold water, and don’t shampoo when you’re rinsing out fresh Pulp Riot semi’s. If the hair feels a little thirsty sometimes I’ll condition the ends, but I rarely do since Pulp is enriched with amazing ingredients such as quinoa, which leaves the hair feeling better AFTER the color service than before! #pulpriothair #riotsquad
Si eres muy atrevida y te gusta llevar tu pelo de colores, ésta es una trend que debes probar, los colores pueden ser pasteles o neones.