Lleva un look prisma en tu cabellera

Escrito por: Elena Del Castillo / Fecha 11/02/2020

¡Los colores se apoderan de tu melena!

El pelo en tono prisma es la tendencia que está moviendo al mundo de la belleza, ahora los colores pastel en el cabello se pueden combinar con reflejos que dan un efecto óptico parecido a un prisma.

Esta tendencia es de las más divertidas y coloridas hasta ahora, y aunque tendrás que pasar muchas horas en el salón, seguramente valdrá la pena este cambio de look. Además puedes jugar con estos tonos, no necesariamente tienes que llevarlo en arcoíris o en toda tu melena, también puedes elegir llevar el efecto prisma en algunas partes de tu cabello.

Esta técnica sólo la puede hacer un experto y no creerás lo complicada que es, pues tienen que ir pintando línea por línea, por lo que te recomendamos ir con todo el tiempo del mundo para que tu pelo quede como toda una obra de arte hecha prisma.

Si eres muy atrevida y te gusta llevar tu pelo de colores, ésta es una trend que debes probar, los colores pueden ser pasteles o neones.

 

