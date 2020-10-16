Páginas:

Nail Art para las amantes del Día de Muertos

Una tradición mexicana que merece llevarla hasta en las uñas ¡No te vas a resistir a lucir estos diseños!

por: Regina Murillo

16 octubre, 2020

¿Qué mexicano no es fan de la celebración del Día de Muertos? ¿Te imaginabas flores, catrinas y calaveras en las uñas? La vibrante combinación de sus colores, aromas y gastronomía nos enloquece e inspira a llevar el amor por esta celebración a las uñas.

Hemos hecho una recopilación de los mejores y más lindos diseños de uñas para Día de Muertos que te encantarán por los detalles tan icónicos que tienen.

¡Corre por tus esmaltes, toma nota e inténtalas!

Tip: No olvides aplicar brillo fast dry al finalizar tu diseño para una mayor duración.

Calaveras 

 

Omg, I have missed you guys! My mother came into town to visit and stayed with me. She took over my life and apartment! She reorganized everything. To give you an idea, I couldn’t find my macro lense to discover she used it as a chip bag clip!!! 😂😂😂 I love that crazy lady! lol Anywho, I am completely in love with the Mexico plates from @moyou_london ! 😍😍 I also snagged this pretty purple @essiepolish at Ulta called DJ On Board.💀 🌹 🌼 ❤ #nails #polish #nailpolish #nailart #nailsoftheday #cutenails #nails2inspire #nailstamping #stampingnailart #reversestamping #candyskullnails #diadelosmuertos #skullnails #essie #moyoulondon #indiepolish #indienails #indienailpolish

Just uploaded! ✨LINK IN BIO✨to see how to do these Day of the Dead Sugar Skull nails! You can also go to youtube.com/HannahRoxNails ❤️

Catrinas

Esqueletos

Flores de cempasúchil

 

@marahoffman #floralprint inspired Nail Art using @nailsinc #brightambition #nailsinc #sponsored

Altar

 

Beautifully decorated altars with photographs💀, candles🕯, music🎶, flowers🌺🌿 and food offerings🍞 make this Mexican tradition an amazing and interesting rite that dates back to the Aztec times!⠀ ⠀ 👉 Plates – Festive 72⠀ 👉 Polishes – Ivy Blue // White Knight // Bora Bora // Bananarama // Pumpkin⠀ ⠀ #moyoulondon #MYL #gorgeousnails #nailmob #darknails #mattenails #indienailpolish #allprettynails #nailtrend #trendynails #thenailartstory #nailsofinstagram #longnailsdontcare #nailsmagazine #nailitmag #nailfeature #nailsonpoint #nailmaster #nailsinspire #diadelosmuertos #nailsstyle #nailguru #stampingnailart #nailsnailsnails #fancynails #nailobsession #nailcommunity #indienails #bombnails

