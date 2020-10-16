Nail Art para las amantes del Día de Muertos
Una tradición mexicana que merece llevarla hasta en las uñas ¡No te vas a resistir a lucir estos diseños!
por: Regina Murillo
16 octubre, 2020
¿Qué mexicano no es fan de la celebración del Día de Muertos? ¿Te imaginabas flores, catrinas y calaveras en las uñas? La vibrante combinación de sus colores, aromas y gastronomía nos enloquece e inspira a llevar el amor por esta celebración a las uñas.
Hemos hecho una recopilación de los mejores y más lindos diseños de uñas para Día de Muertos que te encantarán por los detalles tan icónicos que tienen.
¡Corre por tus esmaltes, toma nota e inténtalas!
Tip: No olvides aplicar brillo fast dry al finalizar tu diseño para una mayor duración.
Calaveras
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Omg, I have missed you guys! My mother came into town to visit and stayed with me. She took over my life and apartment! She reorganized everything. To give you an idea, I couldn’t find my macro lense to discover she used it as a chip bag clip!!! 😂😂😂 I love that crazy lady! lol Anywho, I am completely in love with the Mexico plates from @moyou_london ! 😍😍 I also snagged this pretty purple @essiepolish at Ulta called DJ On Board.💀 🌹 🌼 ❤ #nails #polish #nailpolish #nailart #nailsoftheday #cutenails #nails2inspire #nailstamping #stampingnailart #reversestamping #candyskullnails #diadelosmuertos #skullnails #essie #moyoulondon #indiepolish #indienails #indienailpolish
Una publicación compartida de Kristin Duarte 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@paintedkristin) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Skully french 🍒 Recreation of my loves @bhambnails design using @the_gelbottle_inc Marshallow, Jet Black, Kale & Daisy #halloweennails #frenchnails #notd #negativespacenails #brum #naildesigns #showscratch #nailinspo #jq #nailsbabgold #nailartbirmingham #nailartbrum #nailsbirmingham #nailsalonbirmingham #nailitdaily #gelnailsbirmingham #jewelleryquarter #beautybirmingham #cherrynails #birminghamnailart #skullnails #thegelbottleinc #birminghambeauty #birmingham #nailitdaily #jewelleryquarternails #tgbba2020
Una publicación compartida de 𝙉𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙎 𝘽𝘼𝘽 (@nails.bab) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Just uploaded! ✨LINK IN BIO✨to see how to do these Day of the Dead Sugar Skull nails! You can also go to youtube.com/HannahRoxNails ❤️
Una publicación compartida de Hannah Lee (@hannahroxit) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Roses X skull 💀 @mtmorgantaylor the camera loves me #Halloween#halloweennails#mtmorgantaylor#skullart#nailart#cute#handpainted#nailsofinstagram#nailsonfleek#naildesign#nailitmag#nailitdaily
Una publicación compartida de Massiel (@mvargas_nails) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
After seeing @alterego_nails video on sharpie stamping, I just had to try it out. It gives such a nice bleached neon look over black polish. Very fun technique. @p2cosmetics_us Black on Black for the base. @pueencosmetics white stamping polish with several sharpie colors. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 #nails #polish #nailpolish #nailart #naildesign #nailsoftheday #nailsofinstagram #nailstamping #stampingnailart #sharpies #sharpienails #sharpiestamping #neonnails #summernails #p2cosmetics #pueencosmetics #indienails #indiepolish
Una publicación compartida de Kristin Duarte 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@paintedkristin) el
Catrinas
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Recuérdame 💀🌹 Full tutorial on how to recreate this Día De Los Muertos Nail Art in my stories @essie #essiepartner #diadelosmuertos TIP: When creating very small detailed nail art you can always go back and clean up any slight mess ups. I like to create the entire thing and then go back and fix anything that needs to be cleaned up. Don’t fuss too much. Remember it’s art!
Una publicación compartida de Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) el
Esqueletos
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Roses X skull 💀 @mtmorgantaylor the camera loves me #Halloween#halloweennails#mtmorgantaylor#skullart#nailart#cute#handpainted#nailsofinstagram#nailsonfleek#naildesign#nailitmag#nailitdaily
Una publicación compartida de Massiel (@mvargas_nails) el
Flores de cempasúchil
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@marahoffman #floralprint inspired Nail Art using @nailsinc #brightambition #nailsinc #sponsored
Una publicación compartida de Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) el
Altar
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Beautifully decorated altars with photographs💀, candles🕯, music🎶, flowers🌺🌿 and food offerings🍞 make this Mexican tradition an amazing and interesting rite that dates back to the Aztec times!⠀ ⠀ 👉 Plates – Festive 72⠀ 👉 Polishes – Ivy Blue // White Knight // Bora Bora // Bananarama // Pumpkin⠀ ⠀ #moyoulondon #MYL #gorgeousnails #nailmob #darknails #mattenails #indienailpolish #allprettynails #nailtrend #trendynails #thenailartstory #nailsofinstagram #longnailsdontcare #nailsmagazine #nailitmag #nailfeature #nailsonpoint #nailmaster #nailsinspire #diadelosmuertos #nailsstyle #nailguru #stampingnailart #nailsnailsnails #fancynails #nailobsession #nailcommunity #indienails #bombnails
Una publicación compartida de MoYou-London (@moyou_london) el