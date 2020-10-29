Eiza González podría dar el paso de Hollywood a Disney

View this post on Instagram

Hi. The future of DACA depends on this next presidency!! I cant stress enough how key will the next leadership be for the silent and unheard minorities who ARE part of this country and are crucial to the economy. Just wanted to remind people the importance of your vote and how we are in a moment in time that, if you are fortunate enough to be the 1% of people not struggling in this country. (The most affected have been the minorities) to think of your vote as an act of solidarity. Let’s give back to our community after it’s been stripped from some much this year. Think of your children and the younger generations. The example they’re seeing today will be what will define the future of this country and the world. Let’s find inspirational leaders that guide with conviction and integrity. And most importantly in a time of division and exacerbation let’s think as a whole and less as a war within society. Let’s communicate with respect and be heard to collectively move forward for a better future for all as a progressive society. #GOVOTE #PROUDIMMIGRANT