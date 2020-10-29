Eiza González podría dar el paso de Hollywood a Disney
La celebridad sigue siendo la favorita para interpretar un live action de Disney
por: Elena Del Castillo
29 octubre, 2020
La actriz es más que una celebridad mexicana, es la it girl del momento en el mundo del espectáculo; sin duda ha sabido encontrar el camino para lograr llegar a lo más alto. Ahora las grandes productoras la contemplan para tenerla en sus películas.
La bella Eiza González ha destacado como una de las actrices que se ha abierto camino en el mundo de Hollywood; con su trabajo ha demostrado que es una gran actriz, capaz de interpretar excelentes papeles en el séptimo arte, al menos eso ha quedado claro para sus fans, quienes dan seguimiento a su carrera en todo momento.
#LVSS21 Day dreaming with @louisvuitton
Al parecer la actriz está en la lista de Disney para interpretar a La Sirenita, un live action del cual ya se ha hablado durante este 2020, incluso se rumoraba que ya se consideraba a Halle Bailey para el personaje de Ariel.
Bubbles ○○○ #Darling #EizaGonzalez #EizaDisney #Ariel #Disney #BabyDriver #babydrivermovie @eizagonzalez
Y aunque toda esta polémica la han desatado sus fans en redes sociales, lo cierto es que también sus mismos seguidores están a la expectativa de que la actriz de 30 años pueda ser la intérprete de Mégara en el próximo live action del exitoso filme de los 90s, «Hércules».
Por otra parte, se espera que La Sirenita se estrene en noviembre de 2021, por lo que Disney podría cambiar a su protagonista por la mexicana. ¿Será que ésta es la nueva oportunidad de la celeb para seguir triunfando?
Hi. The future of DACA depends on this next presidency!! I cant stress enough how key will the next leadership be for the silent and unheard minorities who ARE part of this country and are crucial to the economy. Just wanted to remind people the importance of your vote and how we are in a moment in time that, if you are fortunate enough to be the 1% of people not struggling in this country. (The most affected have been the minorities) to think of your vote as an act of solidarity. Let’s give back to our community after it’s been stripped from some much this year. Think of your children and the younger generations. The example they’re seeing today will be what will define the future of this country and the world. Let’s find inspirational leaders that guide with conviction and integrity. And most importantly in a time of division and exacerbation let’s think as a whole and less as a war within society. Let’s communicate with respect and be heard to collectively move forward for a better future for all as a progressive society. #GOVOTE #PROUDIMMIGRANT
