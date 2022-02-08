Aquí está la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Después de una larga lista de estrenos, al fin se reveló la lista de nominados para la edición número 94 de los Premios Oscar, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo.
Entre las 23 categorías en donde se premia lo más destacado a nivel artístico y técnico de hacer cine, destaca nuevamente la nominación del cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro, quien se ha ganado un lugar en la categoría de Mejor Película gracias a su más reciente producción: ‘Nightmare Alley’. Si aún no la has visto, acá te contamos de qué va.
A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar de este 2022:
Belfast (Focus)
CODA (AppleTV+)
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Drive My Car (Bitters End)
Dune (Warner Bros./HBO Max)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA)
Nigthmare Alley (Disney)
West Side Story (Disney)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick, Boom)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Drive My Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The Hand of God (Italia)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix/Sony)
Encanto (Disney)
Flee
Luca (Disney/Pixar)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)
Summer of Soul
Flee
Writing with Fire
Ascension
Attica
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Zach Baylin (King Richard)
Adam McKay y David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)
Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person in the World)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Sian Heder (CODA)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Denis Villeneuve, Erith Roth y Jon Spaihts (Dune)
Dune (Greg Fraiser)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
No Time to Die (“No Time to Die”)
Belfast (“Down to Joy”)
King Richard (“Be Alive”)
Encanto (“Dos Oruguitas”)
Four Good Days (“Somehow You Do”)
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cyrano
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Dune
Cruella
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Ala Kachuu- Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold