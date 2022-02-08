× NOTICIAS DESTACADAS MODA BELLEZA ESTILO DE VIDA RECOMENDACIONES EDICIÓN DIGITAL MOTOR
Aquí está la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

En la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022 destaca la nueva cinta del cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro: Nightmare Alley.

por: Paola Ortiz

Premios Oscar 2022
Triangle-2.png

Paola Ortiz

Después de una larga lista de estrenos, al fin se reveló la lista de nominados para la edición número 94 de los Premios Oscar, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo

 

Entre las 23 categorías en donde se premia lo más destacado a nivel artístico y técnico de hacer cine, destaca nuevamente la nominación del cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro, quien se ha ganado un lugar en la categoría de Mejor Película gracias a su más reciente producción: ‘Nightmare Alley’. Si aún no la has visto, acá te contamos de qué va. 

A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar de este 2022: 

Mejor Película

Belfast (Focus)

CODA (AppleTV+)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Drive My Car (Bitters End)

Dune (Warner Bros./HBO Max)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA)

Nigthmare Alley (Disney)

West Side Story (Disney)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Mejor Director

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Mejor Actriz

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)

 

Mejor Actor

Will Smith (King Richard)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick, Boom)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Actor de Reparto 

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Mejor Película Internacional 

Drive My Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The Hand of God (Italia)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

 

Mejor Película Animada 

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix/Sony)

Encanto (Disney)

Flee

Luca (Disney/Pixar)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)

 

Mejor Documental 

Summer of Soul

Flee

Writing with Fire

Ascension

Attica

 

Mejor Guión Original 

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Adam McKay y David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)

Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person in the World)

 

 

Mejor Guión Adaptado 

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Sian Heder (CODA)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Denis Villeneuve, Erith Roth y Jon Spaihts (Dune)

 

Mejor Fotografía 

Dune (Greg Fraiser)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

 

Mejor Edición 

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick Tick Boom

Don’t Look Up

 

Mejor Sonido

Dune

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

 

Mejor Score

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

 

Mejor Canción Original 

No Time to Die (“No Time to Die”)

Belfast (“Down to Joy”)

King Richard (“Be Alive”)

Encanto (“Dos Oruguitas”)

Four Good Days (“Somehow You Do”)

 

Mejor Diseño de Producción 

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

 

Mejor Vestuario 

Cruella

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

 

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería 

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Dune

Cruella

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

 

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

Mejor Cortometraje Documental 

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

 

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

 

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action 

Ala Kachuu- Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Leer más de,

